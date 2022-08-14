



British authorities have charged a man who killed two Israelis and injured three in a hit-and-run incident, local police said Saturday.

Kent police said Nitesh Visendari was arrested on Wednesday following a crash at the southeastern seaside resort of Ramsgate. Professor Joram Hirschfeld, 78, and his daughter Noga Hirschfeld, 40, died in the accident. The latter’s six-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries, while her husband and eight-year-old son suffered minor injuries.

The family was standing outside the parking lot when they were hit by a black Alfa Romeo driven by Bissendary. According to a police statement, Bissendary was charged with two counts of dangerous driving that resulted in death, two counts of causing serious injury as a result of dangerous driving and an assault that resulted in actual bodily injury.

He is also accused of not stopping at the scene of the accident, driving under the influence of drugs, and failing to provide samples for analysis.

Visendari is due to appear in court on Saturday and has been detained.

Police said other people, including a 58-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, were also arrested in the incident. The two men, released on bail, are charged with aiding a suspect in the supply of Class A drugs, including heroin, cocaine and hallucinogenic drugs such as LSD, to the UK.

After the fatal crash on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry is in contact with the Hirschfeld family in Israel and said the embassy in London is helping the families in the UK as much as possible.

