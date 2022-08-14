UK needs 30 new reservoirs to protect water supply from drought after construction failure in 31 years





Nearly 30 new reservoirs capable of discharging an additional 3.3 million baths per day of water are needed to protect the water supply for years to come, which should be reinforced with a massive network of connecting pipes, experts say.

Analysis of the country’s infrastructure shows that the new infrastructure will cost a total of $8 billion, including pipe capacity, and has enough storage space to provide an additional 1.3 billion liters or 7 million bathtubs per day. Commission (NIC).

The UK currently has 273 major reservoirs that store about 90% of the water, and there are many other smaller reservoirs as well.

However, despite an increase of 10 million people since 1991, no new reservoirs have been built and climate change has put pressure on existing reserves.

But things could start to change, as Environment Minister George Eustice said on Sunday that it expects it to be finalized later this year, as the government plans to streamline the process of obtaining planning permits for nationally important water infrastructure projects such as new reservoirs.

But the government and the water industry, which have not done anything for years, must move, experts say.

NIC’s reservoir proposal will provide a new daily capacity of around 600 million liters, or 3.3 million baths of water, which is desperately needed only in the UK by the 2030s.

NIC’s Reservoir Proposal should be complemented by a pumping station that itself acts as a storage facility and a 700 million-liter transport infrastructure that uses massive pipelines or channels to move water from surplus areas to where it’s needed.

Under normal circumstances, the typical amount of water available to households and businesses in the UK is 15 billion liters, so an additional 1.3 billion liters per day would increase about 9%.

Storage sizes can vary considerably. However, based on the UK’s first reservoir for more than 30 years, around 28.5 new reservoirs will be needed to supply the additional 600 million liters of the required daily water supply.

The reservoir near Portsmouth is expected to open in 2029 with a total capacity of 8.7 billion liters, supplying an average of 21 million liters of water per day.

more from the environment

National Infrastructure Commission Chairman John Armitt said governments and regulators should accelerate the provision of new reservoirs and relocations with the help of recent steps to streamline the planning process for nationally important water infrastructure projects. said.

To avoid serious shortages in the future, he told i that we should really focus on strengthening our supply pipelines when it rains and this summer becomes a memory.

Thirty years have passed since the last major supply reservoir was built and the situation we face this summer represents what we can expect to happen more and more regularly going forward.

Water companies are working regionally on planning, and governments are working to streamline the planning process for major water supply projects. This work needs to be accelerated.

He also added: We believe we need to invest at least $20 billion in new supply infrastructure, along with cleaning up leaks.

The investment will be used to repair leaking pipes and take measures to reduce water use, such as smart meters. Smart meters can contribute as much as new reservoirs and pipes to support water supply in three measures, each for an additional cost. The commission said it will produce 4 billion liters per day over the next 30 years.

These costs must be shared fairly between consumers and investors, and water companies must recognize that they cannot expect large returns as monopolies, Sir John said.

A NIC spokesperson added: Ofwat should provide adequate investment in new infrastructure as part of the next price review, and governments should pressure Ofwat to provide water companies. The government is working to streamline the planning process for major water projects and welcomes it.

Nigel Arnell, professor of meteorology at the University of Reading, agrees that the new reservoir could play an important role in increasing the country’s water supply.

He said: The proportion of water supply that comes from reservoirs rather than directly from rivers or groundwater varies across the UK, so the contribution of reservoirs is different. However, even in areas where groundwater dominates, reservoirs are likely to be the most feasible source of additional supply.

The outlet tower on the shore of the Beacons Reservoir in Wales, where the water level is much lower than normal (Photo: Carl Court/Getty)

It would probably be quite difficult to extract much more from groundwater without significantly affecting the river environment in general (especially chalk rivers).

Other options include drawing more directly from rivers (often abstractions are limited due to environmental flow constraints) or developing functions to connect water sources over large areas. [through transfers] Ensure that individual locations are not exposed to drought risk.

Prof Arnell believes that reservoirs play an important role, but warns that reservoirs aren’t the only factor and aren’t necessarily the most important at any one place. It’s always a balance between local influences and the broader picture.

And getting planning permits and building a building can be a lengthy process, he said, noting concerns from local and environmental activists and a lack of suitable sites, but proponents of the new reservoir say it will change if the government can rationalize regulations.

According to the NIC report, it takes about 10 years from planning permits and construction decisions to making the supplied water available.

However, it may take longer to get planning permission. Professor Arnell said: Most demand is from the south and east, but few potential locations remain. [for reservoirs].

Lead times can be decades. The main hurdles are usually related to local appeals, but appeals are often related to leak levels.

Alastair Chisholm, Policy Director at the Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management (CIWEM), said:

Thames Water will be offering one in Oxfordshire as part of the Water Resources South East Group. In a previous appearance, this was suggested to Abingdon. [in 1996], and the offer for my entire career over 20 years. So far I’ve always fallen with Ofwat. [the regulator] It is based on values ​​versus needs and local opposition to the plan.

More than 30 years after the UK’s last reservoir opened Carsington Water, Derbyshire Southern Water and Portsmouth Water last year received plan approval for Havant Thicket near Portsmouth and are expected to begin supplying water in 2029.

This is the first new reservoir to be built in the southeast since the 1970s.

What role do you think the privatization of water companies in England and Wales have played in the absence of new reservoirs that continue to be nationalized, although not in Scotland or Northern Ireland, Mr. Chisholm?

no. Water companies like large infrastructure because they record large numbers on their asset registers/balance sheets. They’ve struggled in recent decades to stick with the case to actually build it, but you have to think that’s going to change, he said.

A Water UK spokesperson said: Reservoirs are only one of the sources used to provide water to our customers. The industry has made several key initiatives in recent decades to improve the resilience of water supplies and relieve pressure on sensitive water sources, such as the $230 million invested in the grid by Birmingham Resilience Scheme, Bristol Waters Southern Resilience Scheme and Wessex Water in recent decades. completed. It moves water where it is needed most.

The new reservoir is subject to long-term scrutiny by regulators for short-term needs and value for money, as well as planning permits. One new reservoir Havant Thicket will be completed by the end of the decade, and businesses have created an additional 18 proposals under consideration in a new streamlined layout introduced by regulators to accelerate and facilitate decision-making and enable more. . You can go ahead with the project.

While all countries in the UK are affected by water scarcity, the situation in Scotland is less severe because of its sparsely populated, higher and constant rainfall and lower temperatures.

However, parts of southeastern Scotland suffer from significant shortages and most of the east suffer from moderate shortages.

In Wales, a hosepipe ban will take effect from 19 August, affecting parts of Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/environment/uk-needs-30-new-reservoirs-protect-water-supply-drought-31-years-1793414 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos