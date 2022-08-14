Russia-Ukraine Updates: Moscow Warns of Possible End to US Relations | News | DW





Seizure of Russian assets by the United States would destroy Moscow’s bilateral relations with Washington, Russian state news agency TASS said, citing a head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s department.

It comes as senior Western officials have suggested seizing frozen Russian reserves to help fund Ukraine’s future reconstruction.

“We warn the Americans of the adverse consequences of such actions which will permanently damage bilateral relations, which is neither in their interests nor in ours,” said Alexander Darchiev, head of the department’s North America department. It was unclear which assets he was referring to.

Meanwhile, Darchiev said Washington’s involvement in Ukraine has grown to the point that “the Americans are increasingly becoming a direct party to the conflict.”

He also said that if the United States had designated Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism”, relations with Washington would have passed the point of no return.

Two US senators seeking to pass legislation designating Russia as such traveled to Kyiv last month to discuss the bill with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Here are the other headlines from the August 13 war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will target those who target or use Zaporizhzhia as a shield

On Telegram, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that “every Russian soldier” who shoots at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant or tries to use it as a shield “must understand that he becomes a special target for our intelligence and special services, for our army. .”

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shooting at the factory following a series of recent incidents in which the factory was bombed. Russia captured Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, in March, shortly after launching its full-scale invasion on February 24.

The G7 countries have called for the withdrawal of Russian forces from the plant, a request that Russia has already rejected.

Russia claims full control of the village of Pisky

The Russian Defense Ministry says its forces have taken full control of the village of Pisky, which lies on the outskirts of the city of Donetsk, as Moscow seeks to push west and north from the regional capital.

Russian and pro-Russian forces initially signaled they had full control of Pisky more than a week ago.

However, a separatist official later said there were scattered pockets of resistance in the north and west.

The village was once a playground for Donetsk’s wealthy classes, but was devastated when the Russian-backed separatist offensive began in 2014. Close to the city’s airport, it was the epicenter of fights at the time.

The ministry also said Russian forces destroyed a US-supplied HIMARS rocket system near the town of Kramatorsk in the Ukrainian part of the Donetsk region.

Ukraine urges West to help prosecute war crimes

Ukraine has urged Western states to help it in its efforts to prosecute Russian war crimes committed during the invasion of the country.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Saturday that Kyiv needed experts in military law and specialists in war crimes investigations to punish the Russian attackers.

Reznikov said he sent a corresponding request via the Foreign Ministry to the Ukraine Contact Group, which includes countries like the United States, Britain and Germany and coordinates arms deliveries for the Ukraine. Ukrainian army.

The minister also called for the creation of “international groups that will help to work on specific cases of Russian war crimes in Ukraine”.

He stressed that the fate of Ukrainian POWs was of particular concern, saying they were being tortured and killed on a large scale in Russian captivity.

“I have no doubt that after Ukraine’s victory in this war, we will, one way or another, catch everyone involved in these barbaric murders and tortures,” Reznikov wrote.

He said not only the perpetrators, but also those who give orders and those who “justify these crimes” would be prosecuted.

UK ministry says Russia is facing a headache

A report by British intelligence indicates that the two main road bridges that give Russia access to the territory it occupied on the west bank of the Dnipro river in Kherson oblast are now probably out of order in military resupply purposes.

Precision strikes earlier this month by Ukraine likely rendered a pass at Nova Kakhovka unusable for heavy military vehicles.

Meanwhile, Russia has managed only cursory repairs to the damaged Antonivsky road bridge, which likely remains structurally undermined.

The main railway bridge near Kherson was also further damaged last week. Russia has been using a pontoon ferry near the railway bridge as its main military supply route since late July.

If Russia manages to carry out major repairs to the bridges, they will remain a major vulnerability.

The supply of thousands of soldiers on the west side probably depends on only two pontoon ferry crossings.

With their supplies stifled, the size of Russian stockpiles already present in the West Bank is likely to be a key factor in the force’s endurance.

Ukraine seeks IMF loan

Zelenskyy’s chief economic adviser, Oleg Ustenko, said securing a new $5 billion ($4.8 billion) loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would help signal Ukraine’s other creditors that its macroeconomic situation was under control.

Ukraine is currently grappling with the internal displacement of some 7 million people, while facing energy shortages, rising inflation and a worsening humanitarian crisis as winter approaches. .

“A $5 billion IMF program would be in line with past funding levels and could be a catalyst for funding from other sources, including the EU, (US) Treasury and other individual countries,” he said. Ustenko told Reuters.

Learn more about the war in Ukraine

Moscow has said it will not return the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to Ukraine despite the G7’s request, Russian officials said. Read this story and more from Friday here.

rc/jcg (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)

