5 UK stocks bought at 9.5% annual income

One of the big problems for UK savers right now is that inflation rates are at their highest in 40 years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) surged 9.4% in the 12 months to June 2022. This means that a basket of merchandise purchased a year ago is now nearly a tenth more expensive. okay. It also means that the purchasing power or value of my cash savings is rapidly being eroded by steep prices. To counteract the corrosive effects of overheated inflation, my wife and I recently put extra cash in UK stocks.

Find Income on FTSE 100

As inflation is expected to hit double digits in the coming months, I looked for stocks of excellent UK companies that paid out-of-market dividends in June and July. A dividend is a regular cash payment of a company to its shareholders. However, these payments are not guaranteed and may be cut or canceled at any time (as occurred during the 2020 Covid-19 crisis). Also, not all stocks listed in London pay dividends. In fact, the majority do not pay dividends.

So, to find high-income stocks, we looked at the particularly good FTSE 100 index. Almost all ‘Footsie’ stocks pay dividends to shareholders, but some growth stocks are an exception. For London’s leading stock market index, the dividend yield is around 4% per year. So our goal was to buy stocks that pay multiples of this cash return to our patient shareholders.

5 UK stocks I bought for high dividend income

Here are 5 UK stocks my wife recently bought for their market-beating dividend yields.

&LegalBusiness Stock Price12-Month Variable Market Capitalization Dividend Yield Dividend Coverage Reduction 1,875p-35.3%6.0bn12.7%1.0Rio TintoMiner4,844p-14.1%82.7bn11.0%1.6Direct LineInsurer215.4p.%290bn.1 .7% 16.8bn6.7%1.8AvivaInsurer467.9p-15.5%13.0bn6.4%1.6 Based on closing price on Friday 12th August 2022

Four of these five UK stocks have depreciated in the past 12 months, excluding Legal & General Group. As a veteran value investor, I’m often drawn to decent companies whose stocks have gone down but have a chance of recovering.

delicious dividends

As I said, the main reason we bought these companies was to raise their generous dividends. Cash returns for these five companies ranged from nearly 7% to nearly 13%. The average dividend yield on all five stocks is 9.5% per year, which coincidentally matches current UK inflation almost exactly.

However, not all of these dividends are included in the company’s revenue. For example, Direct Line’s earnings only account for four-fifths of its dividend. The insurer then confirmed with a strong balance sheet that it could continue to pay high dividends for the time being. Similarly, the double-digit cash returns offered by Persimmon and Rio Tinto could be threatened by the recession.

This is not a suitable portfolio.

It is important to note that five stocks do not constitute an appropriate portfolio. This mini-portfolio with three insurer stakes is highly concentrated and therefore risky. But I’m happy to buy cheap stocks in good companies and take reasonable risks. Despite concerns about interest rates, recession and war in Ukraine!

