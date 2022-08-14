Financial Crash Warning: UK rushing into ‘catastrophic’ collapse ‘worse than 2008’ | Politics | News





Depending on who you ask, the country is either heading for a costly recession or already has one. The National Institute of Economic and Social Research maintains the latter view, stating that the number of households living on salaries will nearly double by 2024 to 7 million.

The Bow Group, the world’s oldest conservative think tank, now warns that a more severe collapse than in the early 2000s could be imminent.

Chairman Ben Harris-Qinney said the government cannot escape responsibility for this and is instead at the center of the problem.

He told Express.co.uk: “The Bow Group has long warned that governments have been ignoring very simple economic truths. In other words, you cannot bring, borrow, and spend excessively without facing serious economic consequences in the end.

“This is not just the result of a pandemic.

“The Conservatives have tripled the national debt since entering 2010, and their policies were opposed to fiscal conservatism and responsible economic management.

“The cost of just paying interest on debt is now one of the largest parts of government spending.”

Harris-Qinney added, “Because of this, 2008’s problems have only been delayed and unresolved, and a more severe economic collapse than 2008 remains a very realistic possibility.”

For businessman and former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib, the scale of the crisis could largely depend on the outcome of the ongoing Conservative leadership race.

“It’s impossible to conclude that Sunak will do anything other than sit back and watch the recession pay its price as he sits in 10th. He will be a continuity catastrophe.”

Habib was more optimistic about the possibility that current leadership frontman Liz Truss will do more to address the upcoming crisis.

Here too, he warned, “the truss will have a very small window on which to act”.

“The action she was going to take should have already been done,” he said.

“Whether Britain can escape the 1979-style winter of discontent and oblivion in the Conservative elections depends immediately on her acting.”

Harris-Qinney emphasized that his approach to future downfall will strongly affect the people at the top of Downing Street as well as those hired as advisors.

