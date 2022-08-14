Russia vows to continue efforts as Putin uses US HIMARS systems as ‘scapegoat’





A senior Russian official said Moscow would respond to the continued supply of Western weapons to forces in Kyiv.

Alexander Darchiev’s comments come as kyiv touts the effectiveness of US military assistance such as US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), whose speed and range have worn blows to the Russian forces.

Darchiev, director of the North America department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told the TASS news agency that “pumping Ukraine with more long-range weapon systems” will mean that “the geographical tasks of the special operation will be pushed back even further”.

“Russia cannot allow the remaining Ukrainian territory to contain weapons that pose a direct threat to our country,” he said, referring to the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as well as the “liberated regions “.

Darchiev also told the agency that “Washington’s degree of influence over Kyiv goes beyond every conceivable border.”

U.S. military personnel stand next to an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) at ‘Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show, Riyadh, March 6, 2022. Russia’s Defense Ministry has accused the U.S. United to be directly involved in the war in Ukraine. DO NURELDINE/Getty Images

“In addition to large-scale military and financial aid and moral support for the Zelensky regime, Americans are increasingly becoming a direct party to the conflict,” he said.

He repeated Russian Defense Ministry claims that the Ukrainian military was conducting HIMARS strikes in consultation with US partners.

He said that the “deadly shelling of the civilian population” in the DPR, the LPR and in the areas under Russian occupation in Ukraine “is taking place at least with the approval of the American decision-making centers”.

Darchiev’s comments match a statement earlier this month by Russia’s Defense Ministry that the United States was responsible for providing information on targets used by Kyiv for long-range missile strikes. in the Donbass and other regions.

“Washington, contrary to White House and Pentagon claims, is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine,” he said.

While the Biden administration has said it has provided more than $9 billion in security aid to Kyiv, it has denied involvement in Ukraine’s war with Russia.

However, experts said Putin could use Western-supplied weapons as a scapegoat for Russia’s failures on the battlefield and to show the Russian people that the war was being fought directly with the West.

Michael Kimmage, a former member of the US Secretary of State’s policy planning staff, previously told Newsweek that it would also help Putin prove that he was pushed into the conflict by the West “and that the West uses Ukraine… to weaken Russia.”

In his interview, Darchiev also warned that the US placing Russia on the US State Department’s list of state sponsors of terrorism could trigger a complete breakdown in relations between the two countries.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) introduced legislation that would add Russia to a list of designated state sponsors of terrorism [SST] in a bill with four other co-sponsors.

However, Darchiev said if the legislation were passed, it would mean Washington would have passed “the point of no return with the most severe collateral damage to bilateral diplomatic relations.”

A US State Department spokesperson told Newsweek that “this does not discuss deliberations or potential deliberations regarding [SST] designations. »

Such a designation, which would be given if the Secretary of State deemed that the country’s government had “repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism”.

“The U.S. government has already taken a number of significant and effective steps to respond to Putin’s war of choice in Ukraine,” the statement said, referring to export controls and multilateral sanctions. “The costs we have imposed are the consequences that would result from an SST designation.”

Update 8/13/22, 3:42 PM ET: This article has been updated with a response from the State Department.

