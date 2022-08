UK Weather: When will the heatwave end?

Many Brits really want the sun to disappear for a change (Photo: PA)

The UK has been experiencing sweltering heat over the past month. In July, the hottest day on record in the UK, not only did the temperature hit 40.3 degrees Celsius, but the heat wave continued to swept across the country.

Unprecedented heat has disrupted travel, and flights have been halted at the airport as the scorching sun is reported to melt the runway.

Previously, Network Rail also said that Suffolk’s railroad tracks could reach a record 62C, putting the tracks at risk of buckling and breaking.

Although it has become a bit chilly, some areas of the country are set for a hot weekend with temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius.

People across the country struggle to sleep and the country has come to a standstill in the past few weeks. When is the hot weather expected to end?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When will the sweltering heat end?

There is good news and bad news.

The heat wave this weekend (August 13 and 14) will continue with the highest temperatures in the country exceeding 30 degrees, but temperatures will drop slightly early next week.

But next week, storms and showers will collide with the remaining heat, causing flooding in some areas.

A thunderstorm is coming (Photo: Metro.co.uk)

“The current hot weather will spread south and east early next week, paving the way for a thunderstorm in the west,” said Jason Kelly, deputy director of the National Weather Service. Prior to this, an isolated but strong thunderstorm could occur on Sunday and Monday.

The warning highlights the possibility of about 50mm of rain in 3 hours from the north in some areas, and about 30mm of rain in 3 hours in some areas further south. Hail and frequent lightning can also occur as part of these downpours and represent an additional hazard.

We were continuing to monitor how these thunderstorms develop next Tuesday and Wednesday. Some areas are subject to occasional very heavy rains and we are adjusting these locations in the future.

