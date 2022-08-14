Winners crowned at the Chubb US Junior Championship





Yesterday saw the closing of the Chubb Junior Championship in Macatawa, MI, consisting of the US Junior Triples, Doubles and Solo Championships. Junior sailors from across the country qualified for the championship at the Area Qualifying Regattas earlier in the year, ensuring a tight fleet in the finals.

Race conditions on Lake Michigan were great. The first day of racing saw moderate winds around 10 knots and lightly choppy seas, and the second day of racing was windy 15-20 knots with big waves. The third and final day of racing started with no wind, but winds picked up to around 5 knots with one race sailed in each fleet.

A testament to the depth of the competition, sailors from more than half of America’s eleven sailing regions won trophies, and none of the three class winners were decided before the final race.

“The quality of competition we’ve seen this week shows how important this championship is to the junior sailing community in the United States,” said Matt Dubois, president of the US Junior Sailing Championship. The level of skill displayed at all levels and the speed with which these junior sailors understood the nuances of the VX One sport boats they piloted in the Sears fleet impressed even veteran adult boat owners.

Sears Cup Junior Triple Championship

For the Sears Cup, contested in the VXOne, the Hawaiian team of Makani Andrews, Bryce Huntoon and Noelani Velasco had a steady contest, taking first place with 17 points. The Houston Yacht Clubs team of Hamilton Barclay, Hayden McCready and Kailey Warrior took second place with 21 points. The Noroton Yacht Club team of Thomas O’Grady, Maxwell Connor and Emmet Ennico completed the podium in third place with 28 points.

Bemis Junior Doubles Championship Trophy

The Bemis Trophy, raced in the c420, was won by the Newport Beach team of Reade Decker and Sophia Mulvania who overcame a UFD in the first race to claim the title with 23 points overall. Christopher Chwalk and Claire Lewis of the Barrington Yacht Club took second place with 29 points, while Jacob Posner and Levi Bailey of the Seattle Yacht Club came in third with 33 points.

Smythe Trophy Solo Junior Championship

The Smythe Trophy, contested in ILCA 6, was won by Lucas Tenrreiro of Cedar Park, TX, who finished the event with 25 points. Seattle Yacht Club’s Dieter Creitz came in second with 27 points, while Alamitos Bay Yacht Club’s Tate Christopher completed the podium in third place with 32 points.

Additionally, sportsmanship and fitness awards are very important to the event, encouraging friendly competition between young sailors and regions.

Sportsmanship Winners:

F. Gardner Cox Trophy, Sears Cup Sportsmanship Award – LJ Nykamp Sears Cup Shipshape Award – Area E teamDaniel Van Heeckeren / Kellie Keane / Annika Vanderhorst Bemis Sportsmanship Award Spencer Fleming Faye Bennett Trophy, Smythe Sportsmanship Award – Mallory Dietsch

US Sailing would like to thank Chubb Insurance, The Gowrie Group and Gill Marine for their support of the Chubb US Junior Championship.

