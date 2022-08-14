UK weather: thick fog turns some beaches gray despite heatwave





The Northeast Asian coast wasn’t perfect this morning (Picture: North News)

It’s hot and the sun is shining, but you wouldn’t have known if you went to the northeast beach today.

This morning, I was most pleased with the cloudless sky, but the thick North Sea fog rolled in all night and it was rather disturbing.

The beaches of Tyneside and Teesside looked more like a bleaker winter day despite the soaring temperatures.

People living on the shore have posted on Twitter to complain about the fog horns ringing all morning.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that the weather will become more complex and unpredictable in the future.

Extreme temperatures and drought are expected to continue in the south of England, but the situation is very different in the north.

Flood warnings have been issued in some areas where heavy rain is expected.

A low-level yellow warning for a thunderstorm has been issued for most of Scotland and Northern Ireland from noon Sunday to 6am Monday.

There was a thick fog this morning despite the dry, clear temperatures only a mile inland. (Picture: North News) People visiting Sunderland’s beaches set up shops for the day and waited for the fog to clear. (Picture: North News) CFret was finally lifted. When morning came (Picture: Getty), the sea was not visible along the Tyneside Coast until the afternoon (Picture: North News)

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a yellow heat warning for most of England and Wales, with highs expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday.

Highest temperatures in the southeast on Saturday are expected at 34 degrees, London at 32 degrees and Edinburgh at 27 degrees.

Temperatures around the 30C mark are expected further north in England, while temperatures in the mid-20s can be expected in most of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

This comes after the National Drought Group (NDG), made up of representatives from governments, water companies and the Environment Agency (EA), declared an official drought in eight parts of the UK on Friday.

In Bournemouth, where blue skies dominated all day, it was a different story. (Picture Caption: W8Media) The situation is expected to become more unstable as you go north (Picture Caption: W8Media) It is expected that sunny weather will continue in the southern region. England Until next week (Picture: W8Media) Thunderstorms may come in until Tuesday, ending the sunny period (Picture: W8Media)

According to the EA, a drought in the UK could last until next year.

John Curtin, EA’s managing director of regional operations, said after the driest summer in 50 years, it will rain for weeks to replenish the water source.

The announcement could lead to more measures, such as a hose pipe ban, but the EA has reassured the public that essential water supplies are safe.

Eight of the 14 EA-designated regions have now gone into drought and are in phase two, Devon and Cornwall, Solent and South Downs, Kent and South London, Hertz and North London, East Anglia, Thames, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire. , East Midlands.

Three water companies Welsh Water, Southern Water and South East Water have all imposed a hose pipe ban, and Yorkshire Water has announced that the ban will begin on August 26, with Thames Water planning to do so in the coming weeks.

