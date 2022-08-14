UK Weather: Another Day of Heat Before Thunderstorm | UK weather





Parts of the UK will see sizzling temperatures again before a yellow weather warning for a thunderstorm is issued for three days.

An amber weather warning for extreme heat is in effect until 11:59 p.m. Sunday for most parts of England, South, East, West, Midlands and North as temperatures are expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that hot weather can adversely affect people’s health, such as sunburn and heat stroke, and delay transport.

In Scotland and Northern Ireland, a yellow warning for a thunderstorm has been issued from 9 a.m. Sunday to 11:59 p.m. Monday, with heavy rain in the north for the next two days.

The weather forecast has warned of flash floods and power outages with showers in both areas.

It then spreads to England and Wales on Monday and Tuesday, with the rain ending elsewhere, with a third-day yellow warning in south-west and south-east England only until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

The hot weather has already caused several wildfires across the UK, the most recent in North York Moors National Park.

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire broke out at Sutton Bank shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, and firefighters worked overnight to moisten the lawn to prevent further spread.

Meteorological forecasters have said the land has been extremely dry for a long time and there is a high risk of further wildfires on Sunday.

The National Drought Group, made up of representatives from governments, water companies and the Environment Agency, declared an official drought in eight parts of the UK on Friday.

Three water companies, Welsh Water, Southern Water and South East Water, have imposed a hose pipe ban, and Yorkshire Water has announced that the ban will begin on August 26, with Thames Water planning to do so in the coming weeks.

Residents of Surrey ran out of water on Saturday after problems with the Netley Mill water treatment operation.

Thames Water apologized and distributed bottled water to residents of Guilford, Surrey Hills, Dorking and Horsham while engineers worked to restore supplies.

By Sunday morning the problem had been resolved and residents said water was gradually returning to the area.

Thames Water’s statement said: Problems with the Netley Mill water treatment operation have been corrected and supplies are gradually returning to the area. I’ve identified and unblocked the system’s air pockets to allow the tap to flow normally. When the supplies return, there may be bubbles, fogging, or low pressure, but this should improve.

Liz Townsend of Surrey County Council criticized Thames Water for supply problems on one of the hottest weekends of the year.

She told BBC Breakfast: As the weather gets warmer these days, this is happening more and more. I had this problem last year too. And to be honest, the service is not fit for purpose right now and the residents are very, very annoyed with what they have to put up with.

She said Thames Water was not meeting the needs of vulnerable people in and around Cranleigh and Ewhurst after receiving messages from the elderly that no water was delivered at all.

