More US lawmakers visit Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip





TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) A delegation of U.S. lawmakers is heading to Taiwan just 12 days after a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that angered China.

The five-member delegation, led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts, will meet with senior leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwanese relations, regional security, trade, investment and other issues, the American Institute said. in Taiwan. The institute represents the US government, which has no official ties with Taiwan.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, responded to Pelosis’ August 2 visit by sending missiles, warships and warplanes to the seas and skies around Taiwan for several days afterwards. The Chinese government opposes Taiwan having official contact with foreign governments, especially with a high-ranking congressional leader like Pelosi.

A Taiwanese broadcaster showed video of a US government plane landing around 7 p.m. Sunday at Songshan Airport in Taiwan’s capital Taipei. Although it was not confirmed who was on board, the American Institute issued a brief statement shortly after announcing that the delegation would be in Taiwan on Sunday and Monday as part of a trip to Asia.

Other members of the delegation are Republican Representative Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen, a delegate from American Samoa, and House Democrats John Garamendi and Alan Lowenthal from California and Don Beyer from Virginia.

Chinese fighter jets crossed the midpoint of the Taiwan Strait daily even after military drills ended, with at least 10 doing so on Sunday, Taiwan’s defense ministry said.

The 10 fighter jets were among 22 Chinese military aircraft and six warships detected in the Taiwan area as of 5 p.m. Sunday, the ministry said on its Twitter account.

