Forecasters warn that wildfire risk ‘remains significant’ in Britain’s arid landscape | UK News





The risk of wildfires being engulfed in Britain’s arid landscape remains “significant”, a warning has been issued.

Several fires broke out on Saturday and firefighters continued to warn that people are dropping cigarettes from car windows despite repeated requests that people are not barbecuing in the park.

Meteorological Department meteorologist Dan Stroud said on Sunday that very dry weather continued across the South, leading to more weather conditions.

“It has been extremely dry for long periods of time and there is a serious risk of drying out the ground and vegetation,” he said.

Amber heat warnings remain in place until midnight Sunday for parts of England and Wales.

Image: People sunbathe on a dry meadow next to a tree in Bristol’s Eastville Park.

Meanwhile, a thunderstorm is expected in the north of the UK, with a yellow warning in effect for most of Scotland and Northern Ireland from noon Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday and for Wales and South England from 10 a.m. to midnight.

“As we enter Sunday, we begin to see some changes with low pressure from the south,” Stroud said.

“The risk of some isolated showers is increasing across Devon and Cornwall very early on Sunday.

“Most areas will still be generally dry and sunny, with temperatures rising sharply from Sunday morning to afternoon with strong August sunshine.”

Image: Flames of Enfield. Photo: London Fire Brigade

cruel

Ten fire engines and more than 70 firefighters were dispatched to a fire in Enfield, north London, on Saturday afternoon.

The London Fire Department said: “The smallest spark can ignite and cause devastation.”

“Despite the warnings that have been going on over the past few weeks, we know there are still people barbecuing in the park, throwing cigarettes in car windows and dumping garbage.”

Image: Firefighters across the country have seen some delays in calls like this one in Studland.

The Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service has put out a massive wildfire in the town of Camborne.

And Nottinghamshire police are seeking information after a major fire in a field in Mansfield.

The Kent Fire and Rescue Service said it had dispatched 10 fire engines to a crop fire in the village of Wye.

In Dorset, local fire officials said disposable barbecues were the number one cause of Friday’s major fires.

90 firefighters and 10 fire trucks (including some called from nearby areas) were dispatched to the scene in Studland.

The Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) said there was “evidence from small camps where someone used disposable barbecues.”

Fire officials said the fire did not start on its own.

Firefighters worked all night to extinguish the flames.

DWFRS said there were 180 wildfires in the first 10 days of August.

During the same period last year, there were 34.

The National Drought Group, made up of representatives from governments, water companies and the Environment Agency (EA), declared an official drought in eight parts of the UK on Friday.

According to the EA, a drought in the UK could last until next year.

