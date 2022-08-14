US Congressional delegation visits Taiwan following Pelosi’s trip | Taiwan





A US congressional delegation has arrived in Taiwan, days after China staged military exercises around the island in retaliation for a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosis.

The five-member delegation, led by Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and attend a banquet hosted by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu during the visit, according to the State Department of Foreign Affairs. Taiwan.

The American Institute of Taiwan said US politicians will discuss US-Taiwanese relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, climate change and other important issues of common concern .

The Chinese government claims Taiwan as a province of China and does not rule out seizing it by force.

At the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, the losing Kuomintang government fled to the island of Taiwan, establishing the Republic of China (ROC) government in exile. On the mainland, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) established the People’s Republic of China.

Beginning in the 1970s, many countries began changing their formal ties from the ROC to Beijing, and today fewer than 15 world governments recognize the ROC (Taiwan) as a country.

The CCP has never ruled Taiwan, and since the end of the civil war, Taiwan has enjoyed de facto independence.

Since the end of its long period of martial law in the 1980s, Taiwan has also become a vibrant democracy with elections and a free media.

But unification is a key goal of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The islands’ president, Tsai Ing-wen, said Taiwan was already a sovereign country that did not need to declare independence, but Beijing views Taiwan’s democratically elected government as separatists.

Under Xi’s rule, aggression against Taiwan has increased and analysts say the threat of invasion is at its highest level in decades.

In recent years, the People’s Liberation Army has sent hundreds of warplanes to the Taiwan air defense identification zone, in greatly increased gray area activities, which are adjacent to combat but do not reach the threshold of war.

Taiwan is striving to modernize its military and is buying a large number of military assets and weapons from the United States in hopes of deterring Xi and the CCP from moving. Helene Davidson

Taiwan hailed the delegations’ visit as another sign of the warm ties between Taipei and Washington. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its sincere welcome [to the delegation], the ministry said in a statement. As China continues to escalate tensions in the region, the US Congress has once again organized a heavyweight delegation to visit Taiwan, showing a friendship that is unafraid of China’s threats and intimidation, and underscoring the strong support of the United States for Taiwan.

Other members of the delegation are Democratic members John Garamendi and Alan Lowenthal of California and Don Beyer of Virginia, and Republican Representative Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen of American Samoa, according to the institute.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington said on Sunday that members of the US Congress should act consistently with the US government’s one-China policy and argued that the latest congressional visit proves once again that the US- United do not want to see stability across the Taiwan Strait and have spared no effort to stir up confrontation between the two sides and interfere in China’s internal affairs.

China sees Taiwan as its own territory to be taken one day, by force if necessary. For a week after visiting Pelosis this month, he sent warships, missiles and jets into the waters and skies around the island. Pelosi was the highest-ranking American lawmaker to visit Taiwan in decades.

Taiwan has accused China of using its visit as an excuse to launch exercises that would allow it to prepare for an invasion. He organized his own exercises simulating the defense against a Chinese invasion of his main island. China halted its drills but said it would continue to patrol the Taiwan Strait.

In its daily update, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday it detected 22 Chinese aircraft and six ships operating around the strait. Of these, 11 planes crossed the median line, an unofficial demarcation between Taiwan and China that Beijing does not recognize.

Taiwan’s presidential office said the group would meet with Tsai on Monday morning. Especially at a time when China is increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the region with military exercises, Markey leading a delegation to Taiwan once again demonstrates the strong support of the US Congress for Taiwan, did he declare.

Markeys’ office said Taiwan lawmakers will reaffirm U.S. support for Taiwan in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act, U.S.-China Joint Statements and Six Assurances, and promote stability and peace throughout the Taiwan Strait.

The group will meet with elected leaders and members of the private sector to discuss common interests, including reducing tensions in the Taiwan Strait and expanding economic cooperation, including investment in semiconductors, said Markeys office.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry released photos of four lawmakers they met at Songshan Airport in downtown Taipei, arriving on a US Air Force transport plane, while Markey arrived at Taoyuan International Airport.

China last week pledged zero tolerance for separatist activity in Taiwan and reaffirmed its threat to take control of the self-governing island by force if provoked.

We are ready to create a broad space for peaceful reunification, but we will leave no room for separatist activities in any form, the China Taiwan Affairs Office said in a white paper on Wednesday.

He said that China will not renounce the use of force and we reserve the possibility of taking all necessary measures. He added, however: We will only be forced to take drastic measures to respond to provocation by separatist elements or outside forces if they cross our red lines.

China last released a white paper on Taiwan in 2000.

AFP and Reuters contributed to this report

