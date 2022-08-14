17-year-old Saki Baba pulls off Annika-like performance to reach USA women’s amateur final





Saki Baba does not lack confidence.

As she orchestrated a dominant performance in the semi-finals on Saturday afternoon in Chambers Bay, the 17-year-old Japanese never questioned her chances of reaching the 122nd US Womens Amateur final on Sunday.

During the round, I was just thinking, I’m going to win, I’m going to win, the whole time, said Baba, who did just that, as he routed compatriot Bailey Shoemaker, 17, 7 and 6. That’s the biggest margin of victory in the semi-finals of this championship since 1992, when Annika Sorenstam beat Pat Cornett-Iker by the same score.

It was a match between two high schoolers who have already had their fair share of success in the USGA Championships this year. Baba was a part-stroke medalist at US Girls Junior before advancing to the round of 16 last month. She also made the cut at the US Womens Open and finished tied for 49th, a finish duplicated by Shoemaker, who was also a runner-up with partner Kaitlyn Schroeder at the US Womens Amateur Four-Ball and qualified for US Girls Junior quarterfinals.

But Baba won five of the first seven holes and never looked back. Dating back to her quarterfinal match, Baba has won 14 of her last 22 holes, I can’t even remember a three-putt shes all week; his putt was amazing, said Babas caddy Beau Brushert and Shell now meet Canadian Monet Chun, a junior at the University of Michigan, in Sunday’s 36-hole championship game.

Highlights: USA Women’s Amateur, Semi-Finals

US Womens Amateur Match Score

Chun quit competitive golf while in high school to rebuild her game and is now the defending Big Ten individual medalist and Canadian Women’s Amateur Champion. She beat UCLA Annabel Wilson, 2 and 1, to cement the third all-international final in the last seven US Womens Amateurs. Before that, there was only one.

It’s amazing, honestly, Chun said. Coming into this week, I couldn’t imagine being in this place, so yeah, I’m pretty happy about it.

Even before taking a shot on Sunday, Baba and Chun, ranked No. 45 and No. 143 respectively, are now exempt from next summer’s US Womens Open at Pebble Beach. Baba is looking to become the first Japanese player to win the US Womens Amateur since Michiko Hattori in 1985. Chun could become the third Canadian to win the championship.

