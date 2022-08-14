UK weather: flood warning from thunderstorms after drought | UK weather





After the driest period in nearly 50 years, Britain is now being warned of expected flooding from thunderstorms that will do little to relieve the drought.

The flood warning is the day after a severe heat wave warning and an official drought declaration after the longest nine-month drought since 1976. Meteorologists have warned that heavy rain is the wrong kind of rain to combat drought and is more likely to lead to flooding. Water flowing from the dry land.

The heat wave is expected to end with a yellow warning for a thunderstorm that will cover most parts of the UK on Monday, across England and Wales on Tuesday and most of southern and eastern England on Wednesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that there could be torrential rain and disruption in some areas, adding that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly and buildings could be damaged by flooding. He said a power outage was possible.

The Environment Agency also warned that buildings could overflow and trips could be disrupted by surface water.

The agency’s head of operations, John Curtin, said in a tweet that the UK is in a twilight zone with simultaneous flood and drought warnings.

He said: Heavy rains on dry, hard ground will increase the risk of rapid runoff and flooding this week. However, this will not correct for several weeks of dry weather, so most of England will remain in drought.

Professor Hannah Cloak on the banks of the River Thames in Sonning, Berkshire. Photo: Peter Nichols/Reuters

Professor Hannah Cloke, a hydrology expert at the University of Reading, said the forecasted rain won’t last long or be extensive enough to make a big difference to some exceptionally low levels in reservoirs and rivers.

Dan Stroud, the weather forecaster for the National Weather Service, said: The weather is changing to a mix of heavy showers and thunderstorms.

And rain from really heavy downpours won’t seep into the burned ground quickly. It is very difficult for water to actually get in because it has to push the air out of the soil. So dry land is overwhelmed very quickly and we get surface runoff.

He added: What we really need is a continuous light rain or drizzle to gently re-wet the soil. Heavy rain is not particularly helpful. In fact, it takes a lot of rain over a long period of time to recharge aquifers and reservoirs.

Stroud said earlier this week that almost everywhere is at risk of being affected by heavy rain with thunder, but it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact location.

Scotland and Northern Ireland were most at risk on Sunday. Moving on to Monday, the risk first occurs across Wales and across the southwest and becomes more widespread throughout the UK during the afternoon and evening.

Last week, the University of Reading published a video of a simple experiment involving three cups of water, which made dry land more resistant to uptake of water, increasing the likelihood of flash floods.

Rob Thompson, who conducted the demonstration, said: Dry, parched land doesn’t drain water as effectively as already moist soil. Because the soil is blocking the water from entering, the water sinks to the surface, runs off the slope or simply sits in the pool. .

The National Drought Group officially declared a drought in eight parts of the UK on Friday.

Three water companies, Welsh Water, Southern Water and South East Water, have imposed a hose pipe ban, and Yorkshire Water has announced that the ban will begin on August 26, with Thames Water planning to do so in the coming weeks.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that a teenage boy in Skegness died Saturday after struggling at sea in parts of England after temperatures exceeded 30 degrees Celsius.

A body was also found in Lake Doncaster on Saturday following reports of a man in his 20s having trouble in the water.

Two men were arrested on arson charges after a fire broke out in Norfolk.

Police said emergency services were called to Bawsey Country Park near Kings Lynn on Sunday around 11:40 a.m. after disposable barbecues were thrown into woodland.

Norfolk Police said two 44-year-old men from Boston, Lincolnshire, were arrested on arson and criminal charges and taken to Kings Lynn for interrogation.

In Scotland, customers were evacuated from a Tesco supermarket in Inverness after water spilled through a ceiling on Sunday afternoon.

A video posted on social media showed water dripping from the ceiling tiles covering most of a supermarket floor.

The area was affected by strong thunderstorms and torrential rains for most of Sunday.

A Tesco spokesperson said on Sunday evening: Our Inverness Inshes Extra store is temporarily closed while roof damage is being assessed. We apologize for any inconvenience. We were working hard to reopen as soon as possible.

Parking close to the supermarket located in Inshes Retail Park and the nearby Vue cinema were also flooded.

