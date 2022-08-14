US lawmakers visit Taiwan after Pelosi trip angers China





Placeholder while loading article actions

A delegation of US lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, less than two weeks after House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ trip angered China and raised fears of a military crisis in the Taiwan Strait.

Five members of Congress, led by Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), are expected to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and other top leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwanese relations, regional security issues, trade and climate change, according to the American Institute of Taiwan.

The institute said in a statement that lawmakers would be in Taiwan on Sunday and Monday as part of a larger trip to Asia.

The delegation will also meet with members of the private sector to discuss common interests, including reducing tensions in the Taiwan Strait and expanding economic cooperation, including investment in semiconductors, a spokesperson said. word of Senator Markey in a press release.

Pelosis’ visit in early August led to heightened tensions in US-China relations. The Chinese conducted military exercises off Taiwan, including firing missiles that landed in the surrounding waters. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government has also halted talks with the United States on military issues and climate change, a move that foreign policy experts say could jeopardize progress at a global summit on climate change. the climate in November.

For Beijing, Pelosis’ high-level meetings in Taiwan were an affront. China claims the democratically ruled island as its own territory. During her trip, the speaker offered assurances of American support, saying one of the goals of the trip was to show the world the success of the Taiwanese people, the courage to change their own country, to become more democratic.

Sunday afternoon, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs had not yet issued a reaction to the last visit of the delegation.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry tweeted a photo of the delegation’s meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Tah-ray Yui and celebrated the lawmakers’ visit as a sign of friendly relations between Taipei and the United States. United.

As China continues to escalate tensions in the region, the US Congress has again organized a heavyweight delegation to visit Taiwan, showing a friendship that is unafraid of threats and intimidation from the China, and stressing the United States’ strong support for Taiwan, the Taiwanese ministry said. in a report.

The congressional delegation visiting the island this week includes House Democrats John Garamendi and Alan Lowenthal from California and Don Beyer from Virginia. It also includes Republican Representative Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen, a delegate from American Samoa, according to Markey’s spokesman.

The state-nationalist tabloid Global Times was among the first Chinese media to report on the delegations’ visit.

Quoting Chinese experts, the article said the People’s Liberation Army military exercises around Taiwan sent a loud and clear warning signal. Still, some US politicians are “playing with fire to serve their own political interests,” the article continues.

The international community can clearly see who the troublemaker is who always ignores warnings and continues to aggravate regional peace with endless provocations, wrote the Global Times.

The newspaper also quoted Zhang Tengjun, deputy director of the Asia-Pacific studies department of the China Institute of International Studies, as saying that the delegation arrived in a sneaky and stealthy manner, which revealed their reluctance to trigger the wrath of the Chinese mainland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2022/08/14/taiwan-visit-markey-china-tensions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos