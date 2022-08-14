UK Weather: Thunderstorms Bring More Danger and No Relief in 4 Days After Wildfires Over the Weekend | UK News





The UK is gearing up for a thunderstorm for days after a hot weekend that has grappled with wildfires in some areas, but changes in the weather are likely to pose more danger than relief, meteorologists have warned.

Lack of rain and high temperatures have caused drought conditions that have changed much of the country’s landscape from green to brown and yellow.

A yellow heat warning was issued on Sunday as temperatures in parts of the UK surpassed 30 degrees Celsius.

In the past two days, severe fires have been reported in London, Kent and parts of Essex, while the weather has made it difficult for people to swim in lakes, rivers and seas.

UK Latest Weather: Searching for People in Thames in Progress

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

1:05 Smoke rises from the road as a fire breaks out in Kent.

Fire and Rescue Services are fighting a staggering number of wildfires, especially in the southeast, where there has been little rain since January.

Two people were arrested on charges of arson by “throwing” disposable barbecues into woodland at Bawsey Country Park near King’s Lynn in Norfolk, one of Sunday’s major wildfires.

Several services described recent demand as “unprecedented” and Dorset reported 180 wildfires in the first 10 days of August. This was only 34 last year.

And the expected four days of thunderstorms next week are unlikely to provide much relief.

Instead, the driest state in nearly 50 years, when water levels in the reservoir drop noticeably and a drought was officially declared in eight parts of the UK on Saturday, could lead to flooding.

Thunderstorms are likely to bring significant rainfall, but they can fall too quickly.

Geographers and meteorologists say it will be the best type of rain drizzle to get the planet out of its parched state.

Instead of soaking the burnt ground, the expected rain could lead to large amounts of surface runoff and could potentially cause sudden flooding and power outages, the Meteorological Agency warned.

Read more: What happens when there is a drought and how can you help? Has it rained less in your area than in previous years?

Thunderstorm warning to start the week

Meteorological forecaster Dan Stroud said: “The rain from a really heavy downpour won’t seep through the burned ground quickly.”

“It’s very difficult for water to actually get in because the air has to be pushed out of the soil. So dry land is very quickly overpowered and the surface is run down,” he added.

The weather service has issued a yellow warning for a thunderstorm and said on Monday it could cause severe disruption to all but the northernmost parts of the UK.

Get 5-day weather forecast wherever you are

“Sprays, flash floods make driving difficult and some roads can be closed.”

“Homes and businesses can quickly flood, and some buildings can be damaged by floods, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, train and bus services are likely to be delayed and some cancellations are possible.

“There is a small chance that a power outage will occur and other services to some homes and businesses may be lost.”

A yellow warning for a thunderstorm will fall south throughout the week, affecting only England on Tuesday and the southernmost part of England on Wednesday.

There are no warnings on Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-weather-four-days-of-thunderstorms-to-bring-more-danger-and-not-relief-after-country-scorched-on-weekend-of-wildfires-12673368 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos