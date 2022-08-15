US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan as tensions with China simmer





In this photo released by the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from left are US House Democrat Alan Lowenthal of California, House Democrats John Garamendi, Donald Yu-Tien Hsu, Director General, Department. of North American Affairs, Taiwan Department of Foreign Affairs, Don Beyer, House Democrat from Virginia and Republican Representative Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen, a delegate from American Samoa poses for a photo after arriving on a US government plane in Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan on Sunday August 14, 2022.

Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs

A delegation of US lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a two-day trip where they will meet President Tsai Ing-wen, the second high-level group to visit amid military tensions between the self-governing island and China.

Beijing, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, conducted military exercises around the island after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei in early August.

China has long claimed sovereignty over the island. The Taiwanese government rejects China’s claims and says the island’s people should decide its future.

The de facto US Embassy in Taipei said the delegation was led by Sen. Ed Markey, who is accompanied by four House lawmakers for what it describes as part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region.

Taiwan’s presidential office said the group would meet with Tsai on Monday morning.

“Especially at a time when China is increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the region with military exercises, Markey leading a delegation to Taiwan once again demonstrates the strong support of the United States Congress for Taiwan. “, he said in a statement.

Markey chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific and International Cybersecurity. Co-leaders of the visit are Representative John Garamendi of the Congressional Task Force on Nuclear Weapons and Arms Control and Representative Don Beyer, a spokesman for Markey said.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington said on Sunday that “members of the US Congress should act in accordance with the one-China policy of the US government” and asserted that the latest visit by Congress “proves once again that States States do not want to see stability across the Taiwan Strait”. and spared no effort to stir up confrontation between the two sides and interfere in China’s internal affairs.”

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said members of Congress had visited Taiwan for decades and would continue to do so, adding that such visits were in line with longstanding US policy to one China.

Under this policy, the United States maintains formal diplomatic relations with Beijing, not Taiwan. However, Washington takes no position on Beijing’s sovereignty over Taiwan and is required under US law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

Markey’s office said Taiwan lawmakers “will reaffirm U.S. support for Taiwan in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act, U.S.-China Joint Communiques, and Six Assurances, and promote stability and peace through the Taiwan Strait”.

‘Shared interests’

The group will meet “elected leaders and members of the private sector to discuss common interests, including reducing tensions in the Taiwan Strait and expanding economic cooperation, including investment in semiconductors,” Markey’s office said.

The delegation made a prior stopover in South Korea, where Markey met with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry released photos of four lawmakers they met at Songshan Airport in downtown Taipei, arriving on a US Air Force transport plane, while Markey arrived at Taoyuan International Airport.

“The delegation will meet with senior Taiwanese leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwanese relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, climate change and other important issues of mutual concern,” he said. said the de facto US embassy.

While China’s exercises around Taiwan have diminished, it continues to carry out military activities.

Eleven Chinese military aircraft crossed the middle line of the Taiwan Strait or entered the Taiwan Air Defense Zone on Sunday, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said. Thirteen planes crossed the strait on Saturday, the ministry said.

US officials said Beijing had “overreacted” to Pelosi’s visit and used it as a pretext to try to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

