UK now faces flash floods and thunderstorms as heatwave ends abruptly





Heavy rain with thunder and lightning is expected next week (Picture: AP)

The UK is expected to experience heavy rain for three days and the Meteorological Agency has issued a weather warning after a prolonged heatwave.

As the heat wave warning ended at midnight tonight, a new heat wave advisory took effect across the country.

After these intense dry periods, there are fears that heavy rains will lead to flash floods, which will do little to alleviate the drought situation, despite the hot weather being replaced by thunderstorms.

But it can reduce the threat of wildfires that have put enormous pressure on fire services across the country in recent weeks.

Temperatures reached 34.1 degrees Celsius in Charlwood, Surrey earlier today, according to the Meteorological Administration, which issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in parts of Northern Ireland earlier this evening.

It expired at 10pm, but tomorrow a yellow warning goes into effect almost across the UK.

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, only the more southern regions are covered.

First thunder and heavy rain fell across Northern Ireland and Scotland this Monday morning

Elsewhere it is drier, but soon thunderstorms spread from the west, leaving many feeling very warm and muggy. pic.twitter.com/gVXOzUrduE

Korea Meteorological Administration (@metoffice) August 14, 2022

The weather forecaster warned of thunder, lightning and power outages as the showers came in.

Dan Stroud, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said the rapid changes in the weather are due to changes in atmospheric pressure.

He explained: Now we had many days of clear, strong, clear skies and strong sunlight that scorched the earth.

High pressure prevails and now low pressure prevails, making the air more unstable.

We have very high ground temperatures, so the air is much more unstable and it doesn’t really take much time for thunderstorms to develop rapidly.

Rain is unlikely to alleviate the drought as the land will be too dry to absorb water (Photo: PA) Rafael is cooling off while previously paddling on the beach in Thanemouth, Devon (Photo: Alamy Live News) ) enjoyed by the British. Black Pride held earlier today at Baking Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford (Photo: PA)

The change comes after the UK’s National Drought Group (NDG) declared an official drought in eight parts of the UK on Friday.

Three water companies, Welsh Water, Southern Water and South East Water, also imposed a hose pipe ban, and Yorkshire Water announced that the ban would begin on August 26, and Thames Water plans to do so in the coming weeks.

However, Stroud said the drought will not ease, despite the possibility of heavy showers in the next few days.

A little help, but to be honest, it’s almost the wrong kind of rain, he said.

A llama sleeps on another sweltering day in Buckinghamshire (Photo: Shutterstock) A woman with her dog walks along a dry Huddersfield narrow canal (Photo: PA) Bristol Eastville Dry grass like this one in the park is fighting wildfires (Photo: PA)

All I could see was heavy rain.

If the burned ground is too dry, it is very difficult for the ground to actually absorb water very quickly, so the tendency to happen in these situations is that some flash floods can occur as water runs down and potentially causes surface runoff issues.

The hot weather has caused several wildfires across the UK, with fires in Yorkshire, Northamptonshire, Essex and Devon.

It comes amid ongoing searches for a man who has been reported to be struggling underwater in the River Thames in western London.

Sunbed Hunger Games Have ’90 Minutes Queue’ Before Crazy Sprints

Metropolitan Police said a multi-agency response was underway after receiving a report of a man drowning at Hampton Court at 4:12 p.m.

Meanwhile, bad weather has already hit Scotland.

At a Tesco supermarket in Inverness, shoppers evacuated as water poured through the ceiling.

Videos on social media showed tiles from the ceiling falling to the floor and water pouring, covering most of the store’s floors on Sunday.

