‘It’s BS’ John McEnroe says Novak Djokovic should be cleared to play US Open despite vaccination status





John McEnroe thinks Novak Djokovic should be allowed to play at the US Open despite not being vaccinated against the coronavirus, describing the situation as “BS [bull****]”.

Djokovic is on the roster for Flushing Meadows, which runs from August 29 to September 11, but is expected to be denied entry to the United States due to his vaccination status.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is responsible for the health and safety of US residents, issued new guidelines on Thursday to relax rules around social distancing and quarantine.

U.S. Open

Djokovic at US Open: America relaxes Covid rules – but star faces travel wait

08/12/2022 At 08:58

The CDC has yet to update its travel advisory, which currently states that non-U.S. citizens and nationals must be fully immunized to enter the country. But that could change as the decision is being reviewed.

It’s BS,” McEnroe told Fox Digital. I think he should be allowed to play.

My personal opinion is, I was vaccinated, I had a booster shot. It depends on the individual.

He’s won a lot more majors than me because he dug his heels in and found that willpower, which very few people in the sport have ever found. That’s part of what made him so great, so he sticks to his guns.

The United States Tennis Association said it will abide by government rules on vaccinations so no player will be given an exemption to enter the country and play at the US Open.

Djokovic hasn’t played since beating Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final last month, missing the US Swing due to Covid-19 rules.

McEnroe, commentating on Los Angeles FC’s MLSG game against Charlotte on Saturday, added that it was an unfortunate situation for Djokovic.

He has every right to make his own decision, McEnroe added. The guy is one of the greatest athletes in all sports.

He’s very careful about everything he puts in his body, so it’s frustrating when I’m sitting here at an LAFC football game, and he’s not allowed into the country because he’s not is not vaccinated.

It’s really a pity. But those are the rules we have with the government. I don’t agree with that so that’s life for now.

Novak Djokovic (SRB) gestures to his team during their Men’s Singles Final against Nick Kyrgios (AUS) on day fourteen of The Wimbledon Championships 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England

Image credit: Getty Images

Djokovic on the possibility of not playing the US Open

Djokovic is only one behind Rafael Nadal in the so-called GOAT race to win the most Grand Slams in the men’s open era.

Nadals’ Australian Open and French Open wins put him on 22 slams, with Djokovic on 21 and Roger Federer on 20.

The Serb confirmed he was not considering getting a Covid-19 shot and in July said he hoped the rules could change.

I won’t go to America if I don’t have permission. The Australian saga for me was not pleasant at all, Djokovic said.

I have my position and I am a supporter of the freedom to choose what is best for you. I respect everything and everyone, and I expect people to at least respect my decision.

If I have permission, I will be there. If I don’t, I won’t be here – it’s not the end of the world.

