Severe Convection Weather and Storm Forecasts





Forecast Details

… there is a risk of severe thunderstorms for REPs. Ireland, Northern Ireland, S&W Scotland…

Risks include:

Isolated large hail flash floods 2-3 cm in diameter frequent cloud-ground lightning strong wind gusts

The Atlantic Ocean’s upper trough axis is on the southeastern edge of western Ireland, where it joins the northeast upper stratum adrift in the Bay of Biscay. On the surface, the shallow lowlands of northern France will extend the N and NW across southern England.

Deep, very warm and humid air masses will advect northeast across northern and western England throughout the day. A massive rise in warm, humid air masses featuring a ta-w value of 16C in front of the upper trough moving westward of PVA/Ireland will support high sporadic heavy rains and thunderstorms across Northern Ireland/Northwest this morning. Sunny in the Republic of Ireland and far west of Scotland and northwest of Scotland through the afternoon.

Then, surface heating of the wet surface masses throughout the afternoon will feature a dew point of 15-17 °C across Ireland, Northern Ireland, Southwest and West Scotland this afternoon, combined with overcooling, yielding up to 800-1200j/kg CAPE will do afternoon. Rising westward in combination with surface breeze convergence or terrain lift can also cause some surface-based thunderstorms. Vertical shear is quite a week (0-6 km shear less than 30 knts) – high CAPE can produce some isolated large hail (2-3 cm) in developing stronger storms while PWAT values ​​reach 30 mm lead to high rainfall can. flash flood. Also, frequent cloud-ground lightning and strong gusts of wind will be an additional hazard to outdoor activities. Severe storm hazard areas are drawn across the Isle of Ireland, southwest and western Scotland.

Elsewhere, there will be no convection/storm as hot, dry and covered air masses will prevail over most of England and Wales during the day. The exception is across the mountainous terrain of Cumbria, Northumberland, N and W Wales below the eastern extent of warm and humid air masses. Increasing lift, histological lift, or sea wind convergence in the west can cause some isolated or scattered late afternoon/evening storms. .

Tonight, while mostly high storms continue across Ireland, they may drift the Irish Sea and affect western Wales and southwest England until dawn, with additional storms likely across northern and western Scotland. A few isolated storms could push France away and affect southeast England and eastern Anglia, but it could have an effect too early on Monday morning, but confidence in this is low.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.netweather.tv/weather-forecasts/uk/convective The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos