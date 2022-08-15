UK Police Investigate Online Threats Against JK Rowling





British authorities said on Sunday that author J.K. Rowling was investigating an online threat after providing social media support to novelist Salman Rushdie, who was attacked at an event in western New York last week.

Rushdie tweeted her condolences hours after being stabbed about 10 times while preparing a speech at the Chautauqua Institution. She first posted on her Twitter that it was terrible news, but then she added: I am very sick now. He may be fine.

In response, a user with [email protected] replied: Don’t worry.

The tweet was later deleted and the account was suspended until Sunday evening.

A Scottish Police spokeswoman said authorities had received reports of online threats to Mr. Rowling and an investigation was ongoing.

Rowling, 57, who wrote the award-winning Harry Potter book, attacked on Saturday for keeping active social media accounts that threatened to attack Twitter.

@TwitterSupport This is your guide, right? she wrote Violence: You cannot threaten violence against individuals or groups. We also prohibit the glorification of violence

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Sunday, the entertainment company WarnerBros.Discovery, an adaptation of the Harry Potter movie, told Ms. issued a statement condemning the attack on Rowling.

We join her with all writers, storytellers and producers who are brave enough to express their creativity and opinions. The company also expressed its condolences to Rushdie and his family in a statement.

The company strongly condemns any form of intimidation, violence or intimidation that may lead to differing opinions, beliefs and ideas, the statement said.

Mr. Rushdie went into hiding shortly after his novel The Satanic Verses was published in 1989. The book, which contains a fictional depiction of the Prophet Muhammad, offended many Muslims and resulted in Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s Fatwa or Religious Edict. , Iran’s supreme leader urging Muslims to kill the author. In 1998, the president said that Iran no longer supported the edict.

As Rushdie was preparing to speak at the Chautauqua Institution, a man later identified by police in New Jersey as Hadi Matar, 24, stormed the stage and stabbed him. Rushdie remains at the hospital in Erie, Pa., and his agent said on Sunday that he was recovering.

Mr. Matar pleaded not guilty to the attack.

