UK house prices fall for the first time this year Rightmove | housing market





UK house prices have fallen for the first time this year, but experts say summer distractions are more to blame than worsening economic conditions.

The average price of real estate in the UK fell 1.3% (4,795) in August to 365,173, according to figures released by Rightmove.

While there are concerns that rate hikes could be raised in response to soaring inflation, Lightmove said the decline is largely in line with summer price trends over the past decade and will likely pick up after vacation. For many, it was the first time since Covid restrictions were lifted.

Tim Bannister, Director of Rightmove, said: “Quotes are down this month as the market returns to its normal seasonal pattern after a frenzy two years later and many people dreaming of moving houses are distracted by the summer holidays. This is expected,” he said.

house price graphic

Rightmove said sellers who need to move quickly tend to keep prices down so they can close deals and move in by Christmas. This is partly because the average time it takes to accept and complete a sale is now about four and a half months.

A number of mortgage lenders, including Barclays, believe interest rates could soar to 2.5% by the end of the year, causing higher costs for borrowers, but these pressures are expected to slow rather than reverse house price growth.

Lloyds Banking Group, which owns Halifax and is the nation’s largest mortgage lender, said last month that it is preparing for rising real estate prices and a slowdown in mortgage lending, but its own lending ratio is still likely to grow in single digits. Next 12-18 months.

Rightmove said it expects UK house prices to be 7% higher than in 2021, despite widespread economic uncertainty and concerns that rising food and fuel prices could plunge the UK into a recession later this year.

The real estate website says prices will continue to rise due to supply shortages, given the level of available inventory is down 39% compared to 2019. Buyer inquiries are down 4% compared to 2021, but still 20% higher than pre-COVID-19. Occur.

Bannister said the impact of a rate hike is likely to be gradually filtered out over the rest of the year, but current data shows that the rate hike doesn’t seem to have a significant impact on the number of people wanting to move.

Demand has eased somewhat and buyers now have more options, but the two are still intertwined, and the magnitude of this disparity will prevent a major price decline this year.

He said homebuyers who are concerned about interest rate hikes should, in principle, secure their mortgage early in order to understand what they can afford, see what interest rates are available, and evaluate how much they can repay each month.

Rightmove confirmed that the average monthly mortgage payments of first-time buyers with a 10% deposit crossed $1,000 for the first time this month.

