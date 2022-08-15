US congressional delegation lands in Taiwan after controversial Pelosis visit





Top line

A congressional delegation landed in Taiwan early Sunday morning to meet with Taiwanese leaders and discuss US-Taiwanese relations, just weeks after House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ controversial visit sparked major tensions with China, which claims the island.

Senator Ed Markey speaks during the Back the Thrive Agenda press conference at the Longworth office… [+] Build September 10, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Getty Images for Green New Deal Network Highlights

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Reps. John Garamendi (D-Calif.), Alan Lowenthal (D-Calif.), Don Beyer (D-Va.) and Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen, (R-American Samoa ) will visit Taiwan on Sunday and Monday as part of a broader visit to the Indo-Pacific region, according to a statement from the American Institute of Taiwan.

The delegation, led by Markey, will also discuss regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, climate change and other issues, according to the statement.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry shared a photo of Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Yui greeting Markey upon his arrival and thanked like-minded U.S. lawmakers for the timely visit and unwavering support.

China has not officially commented on the visit, but on Sunday 11 Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense zone as Beijing continued military exercises near the island, according to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry.

The visit coincides with China sending fighter jets and bombers to Thailand for a joint military exercise on Sunday, while the United States takes part in combat drills in Indonesia with Australia, Japan and Singapore .

Key Context

The visit follows Pelosis’ trip to Taiwan, which drew backlash from China, which called the visit a blatant provocation and imposed sanctions on the speaker and her immediate family. Before and amid Pelosis’s arrival in Taiwan, the Chinese military conducted large-scale military exercises near the island in an apparent show of intimidation. Prior to Pelosis’ trip, President Joe Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a phone call and reiterated that the United States does not support Taiwan independence. However, he noted that he was opposed to Beijing trying to unilaterally change the status quo. For years, the United States has had an ambiguous position on Taiwan. The United States does not officially recognize the island’s independence and has not pledged to defend Taiwan against invasion from mainland China, but it sells arms to the island and supports its right to send its own delegations to international organizations such as the United Nations.

Further reading

Pelosis flight lands in TaiwanAs 700,000 tracked online (Forbes)

Pelosi says US is committed to preserving democracy as she meets Taiwan President Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/carlieporterfield/2022/08/14/us-congressional-delegation-lands-in-taiwan-after-pelosis-controversial-visit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos