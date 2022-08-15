UK Bakeoff Ends: Flash flood warnings have been issued when thunderstorms hit…





The National Weather Service has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms across the UK. Photo: Alamy/Met Office

The UK Meteorological Agency has issued a weather advisory for thunderstorms and torrential rain this weekend after the UK recorded sweltering heat with a heat wave of 33 degrees Celsius.

Parts of the UK are preparing for a three-day yellow weather warning for a thunderstorm that creates fears of flooding amid drought.

A yellow warning for thunderstorms is in effect in Scotland and Northern Ireland from 9am Sunday to 11:59pm Monday.

The weather forecast has warned of flash floods and power outages with showers in both areas.

It then spreads to England and Wales on Monday and Tuesday, with rain in other parts of the country ending, with a third-day yellow warning in south-west and south-east England only until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

The warning highlights the possibility of about 50mm of rain in 3 hours from the north in some areas, and about 30mm of rain in 3 hours in some areas further south.

Hail and frequent lightning can also occur as part of these downpours.

READ MORE: The public cannot expect the fire department to respond ‘adequately’ to wildfires, a fire department coalition officer said.

Dan Stroud, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said the rapid changes in the weather are due to changes in atmospheric pressure.

He said: “Today we have had many days of clear, strong, clear skies and strong sunlight that scorched the earth.

“We used to be dominated by high pressure, and now low pressure dominates, making the air more unstable. Because we have a very high surface temperature, the air is actually much more unstable and thunderstorms develop rapidly.”

The National Drought Group (NDG), made up of representatives from governments, water companies and the Environment Agency (EA), declared an official drought in eight parts of the UK on Friday.

READ MORE: Dog show going on during 35 degrees Celsius heatwave despite RSPCA health warnings

All three water companies – Welsh Water, Southern Water and South East Water – have imposed hose pipe bans, and Yorkshire Water has announced that the ban will begin on August 26, with Thames Water planning to do so in the coming weeks.

Stroud said the drought would not be conducive to the drought, despite forecasts for heavy showers in the next few days.

“It’ll help a little, but to be honest, it’s almost the wrong kind of rain,” he said.

“All we can see is heavy, strong downpours. If the ground is baked too dry, it’s very difficult for the ground to actually absorb water very quickly.

“The trend that occurs in these situations is some flash flooding as the water flows and can potentially cause surface runoff issues.”

An amber weather warning for extreme heat has been in effect until 11:59 p.m. Sunday for most parts of south, east, west, central and north of England as temperatures are expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that people can have “adverse health effects” such as sunburn or heat stroke, and that hot weather could delay transport.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed on Saturday that a teenage boy died by drowning in Skegness after temperatures exceeded 30 degrees Celsius in parts of the UK.

This comes after the body was found in Lake Doncaster earlier on the same day after reports of a man in his 20s having trouble underwater.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/end-heatwave-thunder-lightening-rain-hail-flash-flood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos