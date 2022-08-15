Temperature rises to 34 degrees three days before rain and thunder





Reporter Ian Woods went out with the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service amid record numbers of wildfires.

Temperatures reached 34C on Sunday as Britain prepares for three days of rain and a yellow weather warning.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the highest temperature recorded in Chalwood in Surrey was 34.1 degrees.

The hot weather has caused several wildfires across the UK, with fires in London, Yorkshire, Northamptonshire, Essex and Devon.

It comes amid ongoing searches for a man who has been reported to be struggling underwater in the River Thames in western London.

Metropolitan Police said a multi-agency response was underway after receiving a report of a man drowning at Hampton Court at 4:12 p.m.

Watering a lush green soccer field adjacent to a dry field. Source: Ben Birchall/PA

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said: “Police officers from the Met and Surrey Police, National Police Aviation Service, London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service and RNLI have begun searching the river.”

However, despite the best efforts of all those involved, the man was never found.

Efforts to inform all of his family are ongoing and work to rescue the man continues.

People walk past the Queen’s House and Naval College in London’s Greenwich Park as drought has been declared for parts of England. Credit: PA

A thunderstorm yellow warning has been issued in Scotland and Northern Ireland after heavy rain for two days in the north from 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Bad weather began to affect the store as customers evacuated as water poured through the ceiling at a Tesco supermarket in Inverness.

A video on social media showed tiles from the ceiling falling to the floor at a supermarket on Sunday and water spilling over most of the floor.

From Monday, the storm warning extends to Wales and England.

The Meteorological Agency has warned of flash floods, thunder, lightning and power outages as showers fall across the country.

The alert remains on until 11:59pm on Monday for Scotland and Northern Ireland and until 11:59pm on Tuesday across England and Wales.

A third day of yellow warnings are issued until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, as the rains will also stop in the southwest and southeast of England.

Dan Stroud, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said the rapid changes in the weather are due to changes in atmospheric pressure.

He said: Today we have many days with clear, strong, clear skies and strong sunlight that heats the earth.

High pressure prevails and now low pressure prevails, making the air more unstable.

“We have very high ground temperatures, so the air is much more unstable and it doesn’t really take much time for thunderstorms to occur quickly.

The National Drought Group (NDG), made up of representatives from governments, water companies and the Environment Agency (EA), declared an official drought in eight parts of the UK on Friday.

Three water companies Welsh Water, Southern Water and South East Water have all imposed a hose pipe ban, and Yorkshire Water has announced that the ban will begin on August 26, with Thames Water planning to do so in the coming weeks.

Stroud said the drought would not be conducive to the drought, despite forecasts for heavy showers in the next few days.

A little help, but to be honest, it’s almost the wrong kind of rain, he said.

All I could see was heavy rain. The ground is so dry that it is very difficult for the ground to actually absorb water very quickly.”

On Saturday, residents of Surrey had no water after problems with Netley Mill Water Treatment Works.

Water supplier Thames Water apologized and distributed bottled water to residents of Guilford, Surrey Hills, Dorking and Horsham while engineers worked to restore the supply.

Surrey residents line up to get water at Cranley on Saturday. Credit: Martin Bamford/Surrey Live

By Sunday morning the problem had been resolved and residents said water was gradually returning to the area. Just before 7 p.m. I said Netley Mill Water Treatment Works was operating normally.

Thames Water’s statement said: The Netley Mill Water Treatment Works is now operational again and supplies are gradually being restored to the regional network. This will continue for the rest of the day.

We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused to you, especially during high temperature and high humidity.

When consumables begin to be returned, we initially ask the customer to use them only for essential purposes. This will help us return supplies to everyone faster.”

