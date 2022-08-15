UK storm warning: ‘life-threatening’ as lightning and rain shatter heatwaves in hours | weather | News





Korea Meteorological Administration predicts cool weather with thunder and lightning

The Bureau of Meteorology’s three yellow thunderstorm warnings went into effect on Monday as the “Azores Highs” barometric system was shut down after a week of sweltering heat. Rain and thunderstorms are likely across the UK, while temperatures are set to turn around in some areas as temperatures drop by up to 10C.

Netweather.tv has released a storm forecast that between Sunday morning and Monday 6am you will see large hail 2-3 cm in diameter, flash floods, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and strong gusts in the UK.

They said, “Through the afternoon, surface heating of humid surface air masses featuring dew points of 15-17C across Ireland, Northern Ireland, Southwest and West Scotland combined with overhead cooling during the afternoon up to 800-1200 j/kg CAPE this afternoon. Rising westward in combination with surface breeze convergence or terrain lift can also cause some surface-based thunderstorms.

“Vertical shear forces are quite a week (0-6 km shear less than 30 knts) – high CAPE can produce some isolated large hail (2-3 cm) in developing stronger storms, but when PWAT values ​​reach 30 mm total rainfall will be higher. May in the flood.

“Also, frequent cloud-ground lightning and strong gusts of wind will be additional hazards to outdoor activities. Severe storm hazard areas are pictured across the Isle of Ireland, southwest Scotland and western Scotland.”

UK faces lightning and rain starting tomorrow with ‘life-danger’ storm warning (Image: WXCHARTS / MET OFFICE)

The UK can see large hail, flash floods and cloud-to-ground lightning up to 2-3 cm (Image: NETWEATHER)

Monday weather warning applies to Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales.

In England and Wales, it is effective Monday from 10 am to midnight and remains as follows.

“Some counties are likely to miss the worst of these storms, but where they do occur, slow-moving torrential rains can produce 20-30 millimeters in an hour, and in some places 40-50 millimeters in about 2-3 hours. and frequent lightning can pose additional risks for some people.

Northern Ireland and Scotland warnings are in effect throughout Monday and “some areas will be spared, but thunderstorms and heavy rains are likely to continue to affect parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland overnight, sometimes continuing through Monday.”

“Thunderstorms may begin to ease later in the western and northern regions. In some areas, 20-30mm of rain can fall within an hour and up to 50mm in 3-6 hours. Hail and frequent lightning can also be dangerous.”

Three yellow thunderstorm warnings are in effect from Monday (Image: MET OFFICE).

Thunderstorm warnings show up for up to 50mm of rain for England and Wales on Tuesday (Image: MET OFFICE).

Another thunderstorm warning is in effect all day for England and Wales on Tuesday.

“Some areas will be missed, but on Tuesday thunderstorms and heavy rain will be fairly widespread over much of England and Wales. 20-30mm of rain can fall within an hour, but in areas with slow thunderstorms, some places can see 50mm in less than 3 hours.

“While it is unlikely that higher totals will occur in a few parts of the day, hail and frequent lightning can be an additional risk in some areas. At this stage, there is significant uncertainty in focus at the regional and county levels.”

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for the south of England on Wednesday from 9am to midnight.

“Some areas will be missed, but on Wednesday thunderstorms and heavy rain will be fairly widespread across the south of England. 20-30mm of rain can fall within an hour, but in slow-moving areas with thunderstorms, 60mm can be seen in less than 3 hours.

“Some areas may still see more rainfall than this, but hail and lightning can be additional hazards.”

“Fast-flowing water or deep flooding is less likely to be life-threatening.”

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for the South of England on Wednesday (Image: MET OFFICE).

Maps from WXCharts show up to 5 millimeters of rain per hour in Scotland on Sunday evening, while less than 1 millimeter of rain falls in Northern Ireland.

But the rest of the UK sees an end to the heat wave as temperatures in the south of England rise to 31 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall in Scotland will push southward over Monday night to moderate, with a few millimeters of showers in Wales and the southwest until 9am.

At 3pm, England will see the last heat wave, with the high temperatures moderated by cloud cover and a few small showers, while Scotland is washed down by a rain ban of 3mm per hour from Norway.

On Monday evening temperatures drop in the mild range of 20C in the south and 10C to 15C along the west and north of England.

On Monday, Britain sees high temperatures moderate with cloud cover and some showers (Image: WXCHARTS)

Netwather.tv director Nick Finnis said Monday “there will be less hot weather with more clouds and strong showers and thunderstorms throughout the day” across the north and west of the UK. .

He said:

“Scotland and Northern Ireland are drier and cooler during the day as the north wind develops here.

“Wednesday showers and thunderstorms are expected to be increasingly limited to the south throughout the day, with the north drier and clearer, but with northerly or northeasterly winds it will be cooler in all areas.

“More westerly winds occur on Thursday and Friday, but there is uncertainty about rainfall later in the week. Thursday can look dry, with some showers from the west.

“It’s more likely to rain eastward on Friday.”

