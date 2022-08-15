Man rams car into US Capitol barricade, fires shots into air and kills himself, police say





A man drove his car into a barricade near the US Capitol early on Sunday, then began firing shots in the air before killing himself, according to police, who said he did not appear to be targeting any members of the Congress.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. No one else was injured, U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement. The man’s vehicle was engulfed in flames as he exited and began shooting, at which point officers tried to approach the man when he took his own life, police said .

At this time, it does not appear that the man was targeting members of Congress, who are on vacation, and it does not appear that any officers fired their weapons, the statement said.

The identity of the man was not immediately revealed. He had a criminal history, but nothing that immediately ties him to the Capitol, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said at a news conference on Sunday.

Manger said it appears the suspect set his own vehicle on fire and after getting out of the burning car, fired a handgun indiscriminately before committing suicide.

The incident comes at a time when law enforcement authorities across the country are facing an increasing number of threats and federal officials have warned of the potential for violent attacks on government buildings in the days following the FBI’s search for former President Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The attack recalls when a man drove a vehicle into two Capitol Police officers at a checkpoint in April 2021, killing an 18-year veteran of the force. And many Capitol Hill residents remain jittery after supporters of the then-president stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Authorities said the man crashed into the barricade and as he got out of the car, the vehicle was engulfed in flames. The man then opened fire, firing several shots in the air as the officers approached.

Capitol Police said the man committed suicide as officers approached. He was later pronounced dead.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said officers did not hear the man say anything before he opened fire indiscriminately down the street with a handgun and walked toward the Capitol building. Authorities are investigating whether the man set his car on fire, the chief said, as the collision does not appear to have caused the fire.

Investigators have located the man’s addresses in Delaware and Pennsylvania and learned he had a criminal history over the past decade, although his motive is unclear and has no connection with the Capitol, Manger said.

We have no information that would indicate his motivation at this point, Manger said.

Police said it does not appear the man was targeting a congressman and investigators are reviewing the man’s background as they try to discern a motive. The House and Senate are on recess and very few staff are working in the Capitol complex at this time.

Authorities said no other injuries were reported and police do not believe any officers returned fire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/crime/2022/08/man-rams-car-into-us-capitol-barricade-fires-shots-in-air-kills-self-police-say.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos