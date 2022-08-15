Saki Baba defeats Monet Chun in the final





What a weekend for Japan’s Saki Baba at the 122nd US Women’s Amateur.

On Saturday, Baba, 17, routed fellow 17-year-old Bailey Shoemaker of Dade City, Fla., 7 and 6, in Saturday’s semifinal at Chambers Bay at University Place, Washington. It was the biggest margin of victory in the US Women’s Am semifinals since Annika Sorenstam claimed the same scoreline in 1992.

In Sunday’s final, Baba won again, this time earning an 11-9 win over 21-year-old Monet Chun of Canada to win his first USGA title. Baba is the second Japanese golfer to win the Robert Cox Trophy. Baba was 7 in 14 holes and held the same lead after the 18 holes of the 36-hole final. The US Golf Association reports that it was the biggest lead after 18 holes in 60 years.

After a long break, the pair only played nine more holes. Chun reduced the lead to 5 over 21 holes, but Baba then won the next six holes to end the match after 27 holes.

It’s just amazing. I can’t believe it, an emotional Baba said through a translator. I was able to [play] my kind of golf. Yes, everything went well.

It’s the biggest margin of victory in an American women’s amateur final since Anne Sander in 1961.

Upon reaching the final, Baba and Chun are each exempted from the 78th US Womens Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in July 2023.

Golfers from eight countries (USA, Australia, Canada, China, England, Ireland, Japan, Korea) have now won USGA titles in 2022.

