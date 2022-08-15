Where is the UK thunderstorm warning? Meteorological Agency Alert Description





The National Weather Service has also issued a heat wave advisory.

A thunderstorm looks set to end Britain’s current heatwave.

35 degrees Celsius is expected in some areas, including London, and a yellow warning has been issued for high temperatures.

Parts of the UK may be hotter than the Caribbean forecast warns.

A drought has been declared in some of the worst-affected areas since July, the driest on record.

The heat will end with a thunderstorm on Sunday (August 14) and Monday (August 15).

Here’s what you need to know:

When will the thunderstorm warning go into effect?

A thunderstorm warning is in effect for Northern Ireland and Scotland from 9am to 11:59pm on Sunday (14 August).

The second warning for Northern Ireland and Scotland is Monday (15 August) from 12:00 am to 11:59 pm.

The Bureau of Meteorology also issued a yellow weather warning for England and Wales on 15 August. This alert is in effect from 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM.

An additional yellow warning for thunderstorms is in effect for England and Wales on Tuesday (16 August) from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

A final warning was issued for the South Coast of England and Cornwall on Wednesday (17 August), from 9:00 AM to 11:59 PM.

Lightning strikes in the harbor during a thunderstorm. (Photo courtesy of Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

What do the Meteorological Agency warnings for Scotland and Northern Ireland say?

The warning for Sunday, August 14th says: Some areas remain dry, but on Sundays, thunderstorms and thunderstorms can occur, potentially disrupting the location.

Floods, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds are less likely to damage some buildings and quickly flood homes and businesses.

Flooding or lightning can cause delays or partial cancellations of train and bus services.

Sprays and sudden flooding can make driving difficult and some roads can be closed.

There is a slight chance that power outages and other services to some homes and businesses may be disrupted.

A thunderstorm warning has been issued. Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration/National World

The warning for Monday, August 15th says: Some areas remain dry, but heavy rains and thunderstorms continue through Monday, which can cause havoc.

Thunderstorms may begin to moderate later in the western and northern regions. In some areas, 20-30mm of rain can fall within an hour and up to 50mm in 3-6 hours. Hail and frequent lightning can also be dangerous.

What do the warnings for England and Wales say?

The August 15th Met Offices yellow alert says:

There are already a few showers at the start of the day, but these showers will become more extensive and intense through the late morning and afternoon, and in some areas will continue into the evening.

Some counties are likely to miss the worst of these storms, but where they do occur, slow-moving torrential rains can produce 20-30 mm in an hour and in some places can drop 40-50 mm in about 2-3 hours. Hail and frequent lightning can pose additional risks to some people.

A second warning for Tuesday, August 16th adds: Some areas will remain dry, while others are expected to be disrupted by heavy rain accompanied by a thunderstorm on Tuesday.

20-30mm of rain can fall within an hour, but in areas with slow thunderstorms, some places can see 50mm in less than 3 hours.

Higher totals are unlikely to occur in a few parts of the day, but hail and frequent lightning can be an additional hazard in some areas.

At this stage, there is considerable uncertainty in focus at the regional and county level.

On Wednesday 17 August, the warning for Cornwall and the south coast of England says:

20-30mm of rain can fall within an hour, but in slow-moving areas with thunderstorms, 60mm can be seen in less than 3 hours.

Some areas may experience more rainfall than this, and hail and lightning may present additional hazards.

Where is the thunderstorm warning?

The National Weather Service has issued a yellow weather warning for the following places:

AngusClackmannanshireDundeeFalkirkFifePerth and KinrossStirlingAberdeenAberdeenshireMorayCounty AntrimCounty ArmaghCounty DownCounty FermanaghCounty LondonderryCounty Tyrone

SW Scotland and Rossian border

Dumfries and GallowayEast LothianEdinburghMidlothian CouncilScottish BordersWest LothianArgyll and ButeEast AyrshireEast DunbartonshireEast RenfrewshireGlasgowInverclydeNorth AyrshireNorth LanarkshireRenfrewshireSouth AyrshireSouth LanarkshireWest DunbartonshireDerbyDerbyshireLeicesterLeicestershireLincolnshireNorthamptonshireNottinghamNottinghamshireRutlandBedfordCambridgeshireCentral BedfordshireEssexHertfordshireLutonNorfolkPeterboroughSouthend-on-SeaSuffolkThurrock

London and South East England

Bracknell ForestBrighton and HoveBuckinghamshireEast SussexGreater LondonHampshireIsle of WightKentMedwayMilton KeynesOxfordshirePortsmouthReadingSloughSouthamptonSurreyWest BerkshireWest SussexWindsor and MaidenheadWokinghamDarlingtonDurhamGatesheadHartlepoolMiddlesbroughNewcastle upon TyneNorth TynesideNorthumberlandRedcar and ClevelandSouth TynesideStockton-on-TeesSunderlandBlackburn with DarwenBlackpoolCheshire EastCheshire West and ChesterCumbriaGreater ManchesterHaltonLancashireMerseysideWarringtonBath and North East SomersetBournemouth Christchurch and PooleBristolCornwallDevonDorsetGloucestershireIsles of ScillyNorth SomersetPlymouthSomersetSouth GloucestershireSwindonTorbayWiltshireBlaenau GwentBridgendCaerphillyCardiffCarmarthenshireCeredigionConwyDenbighshireFlintshireGwyneddIsle of AngleseyMerthyr TydfilMonmouthshireNeath Port TalbotNewportPembrokeshirePowysRhondda Cynon TafSwanseaTorfaenVale of GlamorganWrexhamHerefordshireShropshireStaffordshireStoke-on-TrentTelford and W rekinWarwickshireWest Midlands ConurbationWorcestershireEast Riding of YorkshireKingston upon Hull North East LincolnshireNorth LincolnshireNorth YorkshireSouth YorkshireWest Yorkshire

