Liz Truss will follow in Boris Johnson’s footsteps and assume the role of federal secretary when she becomes prime minister.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s election campaign in Scotland, the Conservative leader’s favorite at the Conservative Party leadership contest showed her devotion to Britain.

Her hunting trip north of the border from Perth came after she caused a stir by portraying Nicola Sturgeon as a seeker of attention that should be “ignored”.

The first minister later said that the foreign minister was “actually saying that Scotland should be ignored”.

In a statement, Truss said he would rule the entire British family if he got the number 10 key.

Growing up in Paisley before attending Leeds’ comprehensive school, I consider myself a Union child. When I say I will deliver for the country, I mean everything, she said.

Our government will put the Commonwealth at the center of everything and ensure that every corner of the country is duly defended at the highest levels of government.

For too long, people in parts of the UK have been disappointed with a delegated administration that plays a political game instead of focusing on priorities. If elected as Prime Minister, I will devote myself to the whole country.

We are not four separate nations that agree for convenience as some make us believe. We are one great country, sharing not only history and institutions, but also family and friends, memories and values.

I will ensure that everyone in my family continues to receive the attention, support and investment they deserve.

Ahead of her visit to Scotland next week, she accused the SNP of being preoccupied with independence issues rather than avoiding a recession.

She also denounced the Welsh Labor administration for failing to invest in infrastructure and attacked Northern Ireland’s New Payne politician for trying to put a wedge between Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Truss said it would invest in infrastructure across the UK, such as upgrading the A75 between Gretna and Stranraer and building the M4 relief road in Wales.

She also said she will continue to work to develop new export markets for products such as Scottish whiskey, smoked salmon, Welsh lamb and ships from Northern Ireland.

SNP Vice President Westminster Kirsten Oswaldsaid said: Liz Truss should listen to the Scots who overwhelmingly voted in favor of another independent referendum last year, rather than fortune-telling the pointless and common rhetoric that Britain is one great nation.

The more she denies reality, the stronger our case becomes. But no doubt. Whoever becomes the next Prime Minister, Scotland’s voice will be heard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/20645784.liz-truss-criticises-uks-devolved-administrations/

