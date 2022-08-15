John McEnroe on Novak Djokovic potentially missing US Open over COVID vax rules: ‘I think that’s BS’





As it stands, Novak Djokovic will not be able to participate in the US Open due to government requirements for COVID-19 vaccines for foreign travellers.

It was the same decision that kept Djokovic out of the Citi Open, National Bank Open and the upcoming Western & Southern Open. Unvaccinated Foreign Citizens Cannot Go to Canada or the United States Even though Djokovic remains hopeful of making it to the US Open, politics is something that tennis legend John McEnroe didn’t sit well with.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts after his match against Canada’s Milos Raonic as he is interviewed by former tennis player John McEnroe. (Reuters/Hannah McKay)

McEnroe made his position clear after Djokovics’ Wimbledon win earlier this summer. He reiterated his views in an interview with Fox News Digital on Saturday as he prepared to call an LAFC game with Will Ferrell on behalf of Mixhalo.

“Well, first of all I think it’s BS. That’s what I think. I think he should be allowed to play. My personal opinion, as I was vaccinated, I have had an encore, it’s up to each individual,” McEnroe said. . “If I was him, and I’m not him, he won a lot more majors than me probably because he dug in and found the equipment, it will be, very few people in any sport have ever found, so that’s part of what made him so great, he sticks to his guns. He has every right to make the decision.

Novak Djokovic during a training session at the Mutua Madrid Open in Spain, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

“This guy is one of the greatest athletes in any sport. He’s very careful about everything he puts into his body. So it’s frustrating to see at this point when we were sitting here and we were all having a good time at an LAFC football game and that he’s not allowed into the country right now because he’s not vaccinated It’s really unfortunate but it’s really the rules that we have right now with the government. I don’t agree with that but that’s life at the moment.”

It would be up to the US government to change the travel policy that would allow Djokovic to play, as the US Tennis Association has already said it will abide by federal regulations.

Djokovic is a three-time US Open champion and was runner-up last year behind Daniil Medvedev.

Novak Djokovic greets John McEnroe during the Center Court Centenary Celebration at Wimbledon on July 3, 2022 in London. (Shi Tang/Getty Images)

His victory at Wimbledon marked his 21st Grand Slam men’s singles title. It was his first Grand Slam title of the year. He was unable to play at the Australian Open after being expelled due to the country’s strict coronavirus vaccine rules and lost to Rafael Nadal in the French Open quarter-finals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

