UK halts champagne wine production due to climate change





The UK could overtake France’s top wine producing regions, Champagne and Burgundy, as a result of climate change, a new study suggests.

Climate resilience studies in the UK wine sector suggest that rising temperatures over the next few years could make the UK a major player in the production of high-quality wines.

Looking at climate projections, the researchers say temperatures in UK wine-growing regions could rise by 1.4°C by 2040. This is a 1 degree increase since 1980.

This means that the amount of sugar in British grapes is more consistent with better wine quality and higher alcohol content, they said.

“We can produce sparkling wines in a style very similar to how champagne is produced here in England,” said lead researcher Professor Stephen Dorling.

“The climate is increasingly helping to match French production,” he added.

Researchers point out that the best regions for growing Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes, essentials for champagne making, will move north of France.

They call this the “Holy Grail” and say environmental predictions may make high-quality still red wines possible.

Professor Doring said, “We’re not famous for producing still red wines in this country, but the changing climate is giving us a glimpse of this.

Previous studies have warned that climate change will “create unquantified risks.”[s]” For British wine producers.

They wrote in 2016 that “climate change is likely to lead to more extreme conditions, further jeopardizing the stability of production”.

Professor Dorling has urged British winemakers to plant more vines to benefit from the expected rise in temperature over the next 20 years.

“When you plant a vine, you have to make the right decision about what to plant because it will be with us for a while because it has a lifespan of 20 to 30 years,” he said.

The vineyards covered about 3,800 hectares of land in the UK by 2021, according to a Climate Resilience study for the UK wine sector.

This is a nearly 400% increase from levels in 2004, the year when sparkling wine began to dominate production.

2018 was a record-breaking year for UK wine production. In an unusually long, hot summer, the UK produced more than 15.6 million bottles for the first time.

Hotter summers and fewer diseases affecting the vines meant more crops and consequently more wine.

The study predicts that between 2021-2040 the UK wine industry will have as good a vintage as 2018 at 60-75% of the season, resulting in a much more consistent end product.

The UK has far less vineyards than the major wine producing countries. This means that the industry tends to pursue quality over quantity.

According to the AP, UK vineyards are unlikely to produce bottles under 10 pounds (about $12) for supermarket shelves.

Euronews previously reported that Brexit and Covid are creating challenges for the UK’s sparkling wine industry such as labor shortages, missed deliveries and bureaucratic headaches.

