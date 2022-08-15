The number of EU citizens migrating to the UK plummets after Brexit report | Brexit





According to one report, the number of EU citizens migrating to the UK has plummeted since Brexit shut down low-wage workers.

Hospitality and support services have been hit hard by a sharp decline in immigration from the EU. But Oxford University’s Immigration Observatory (MO) and independent expert group ReWage say Brexit has exacerbated Britain’s chronic labor shortage, but it’s not the only cause.

According to the data, only 43,000 EU citizens were granted visas for work, family, study or other purposes in 2021 compared to 230,000-430,000 EU citizens coming to the UK in the six years to March 2020. (ONS) Estimation.

EU citizens made up only 5% of the number of visas issued among those who immigrated to the UK in 2021 for non-business or recreational purposes. So the figures available so far are consistent with the likelihood of a significant decline in EU immigration, according to a report titled Free Movement in the UK and the End of the Low-Wage Workforce.

But he warned not to blame Brexit for many of the UK’s vacancies, including the pandemic, early retirement over 50, high employment levels across Europe and an international labor shortage.

There is evidence that the cessation of free movement has contributed to a labor shortage in some parts of the UK labor market, but it is not the only driver. Chris Forde, a professor at the University of Leeds and co-author of the ReWage report, said the hiring difficulties aren’t unique to the UK, but many other countries have also experienced high post-pandemic vacancy rates.

According to the report, the hospitality and low-skill sectors suffered the most as the free movement of EU citizens to the UK was suspended. Hospitality lost 98,000 EU citizens over the two years to June 2021 and support services including cleaning and maintenance lost 64,000 EU workers.

While it’s clear that suspending free movement will make it more difficult for employers in low-wage industries to recruit workers, changing immigration policies to address shortages poses its own challenges, MO Director Madeleine Sumption said.

The report found that some sectors were adapting to migration changes, but noted that filling low-wage vacancies remained a problem. Sumption described immigration as a rather insensitive tool, noting that finding ways to measure shortages and target immigration policies for them is surprisingly difficult.

Migration has risen sharply as pandemic restrictions eased, Interior Department statistics show. According to the data, 277,069 work-related visas were issued at the end of March 2022 (including dependents), an increase of 129% compared to the end of March 2021 and 50% in March 2020.

A breakdown by nationality of long-term salaried employees from July 2014 to June 2021 found that agriculture was also hit hard, losing 28% of EU workers, followed by hospitality (25%) and support services (14%). ) followed. The biggest drop in EU employment was London, where it fell by 10% overall and 30% in the hospitality sector alone between June 2019 and June 2021.

Although the number of non-EU citizens has increased in several sectors, including construction and health, the report warns that these may not necessarily be workers arriving via the visa route and may come from existing non-EU populations arriving in the UK. Family visa or refugee route.

Sumption said there are many other factors affecting supply and demand, including decisions about taxes, minimum wages, education and training, and the list of scarce jobs.

According to data collected by ONS, the highest vacancy rates are in Scotland and London.

The report found conflicting explanations for the rise in vacancies, stating that the decision of people in their 50s to leave the workforce early was the most important cause of the decline in workforce size than previously expected based on it. Infectious Disease Trends.

