Lines preparing to strike Felixstowe after UK port labor negotiations are halted





The union plans an eight-day strike against the port at the end of the month (Felixstowe file photo)

The UK’s largest container port, Felixstowe, went on strike for eight days last week after negotiations with a trade union representing port workers appeared to have stalled. Port officials have proposed further talks, but a coalition of 1,900 employees and a coalition representing the port’s part-time staff has not returned to the table and instead heralded “great havoc” with the announcement that the strike would begin on August 21. Across the UK supply chain

Major carriers are busy making plans to manage expected outages. “We anticipate that the strike action will have a significant impact on our ship lineup,” Musk said in a customer advisory. However, they now report that they plan to “significantly advance or postpone the schedule immediately before and after the strike to maximize the available workforce.” At this time, we will not divert cargo to other UK or Nordic ports. “

The union has repeatedly urged the port to make a “reasonable offer”, citing the current UK retail price of 11.9%. Additionally, they said members received a 1.4% wage increase in 2021 alone, while maintaining port functions during the pandemic. They emphasize that while both Felixstowe and its parent company, CK Hutchison Holding, are making huge profits, workers’ salaries are not keeping up. It also pays large shareholder dividends.

Port Felixstowe said in a statement after the talks: “We are disappointed and regretful that despite our best efforts, we still have not reached an agreement with Unite’s hourly point.” “Unite’s hourly branch again rejected the port’s improved entry and refused to offer it to its members.”

Unite’s national executive, Robert Morton, told the British press: “Unite’s doors are still open, but the strike will continue unless the company makes an offer that its members can accept.”

In the final round of negotiations, Felixstowe added a cash payment of £500 (about US$600) to the offer for members. The port said it would be in addition to the proposed 7% wage increase for all employees.

Unite’s staff branch and the Police Federation of Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company have agreed to make a similar offer to members. But part-time worker representatives rejected the offer, ending negotiations and paving the way for a strike.

“I urge you to discuss the latest proposals with our members as soon as possible. There will be no winners in the strike, which will only lose money that members would otherwise have earned,” the port spokesperson concluded.

Felixstowe handles about half of all imports into the UK with volumes of over 4 million TEUs per year. It is the UK’s main deep-sea port, included on routes departing from Asia, operated by most of the major container lines. The strike will only last for eight days, but union officials predict it will “have a devastating impact on the entire UK supply chain”.

