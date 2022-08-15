First bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine approved by UK drug regulators





Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine, which targets two strains of coronavirus (known as a bivalent vaccine), has been approved by the Medicals and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for adult booster immunization. UK Regulatory Agency Standards for Safety, Quality and Efficiency.

The decision to approve approval for this booster vaccine in the UK was approved by the Commission on Human Medicines, the government’s independent professional scientific advisory body, after careful review of the evidence.

At each dose of Spikevax 2-valent Original/Omicron as an add-on vaccine, half (25 micrograms) of the vaccine targets the original virus strain in 2020 and the other half (25 micrograms) targets the Omicron.

MHRA’s decision is based on clinical trial data showing that boosters with the bivalent Moderna vaccine evoke a robust immune response against both the Omicron (BA.1) and the original 2020 strains. In an exploratory analysis, the bivalent vaccine was also found to produce a superior immune response against the omicron submutations BA.4 and BA.5.

Safety monitoring showed that the side effects observed were identical to those observed with the original Moderna booster dose and were generally mild, self-resolving, and no serious safety issues were identified.

MHRA CEO Dr June Raine said:

I am pleased to announce the approval of the Moderna 2 booster vaccine, which has been shown in clinical trials to provide a robust immune response against the Omicron BA.1 variant and the original 2020 strain.

The first-generation COVID-19 vaccine used in the UK continues to provide important protection against disease and save lives. What this bivalent vaccine gives us is a sharp tool in our arsenal to help protect us from this disease as the virus continues to evolve.

We have developed a comprehensive safety surveillance strategy to monitor the safety of all UK-approved COVID-19 vaccines, which will include those approved today.

Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, Chair of the Human Medicines Committee, said:

The Human Medicines Committee and the COVID-19 Vaccine Expert Working Group independently reviewed data on safety, quality and effectiveness and agree with the MHRA’s decision.

A virus called SARS-CoV-2 continues to evolve to evade the immunity provided by vaccines. This new bivalent vaccine represents the next step in vaccine development to combat the virus with its ability to induce a broader immune response than the original vaccine.

The Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) will advise on how to deliver this vaccine as part of a placement program.

Note to editors The Human Medicines Committee (CHM) advises the Minister on the safety, efficacy and quality of pharmaceuticals. CHM is a public institution, not an advisory sponsored by the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare. MHRA’s conditional marketing authorization for the Moderna bivalent booster vaccine is only valid in the UK. Emergency use rights have been granted to Northern Ireland to ensure access across the UK. Both approvals were based on the same rigorous evaluation of the data. More information can be found in Product Information. A study recently published in the journal Lancet found that the COVID-19 vaccine prevented up to 20 million deaths in the first year of use.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/first-bivalent-covid-19-booster-vaccine-approved-by-uk-medicines-regulator The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos