UK Approves First Original Strains and Coronavirus Vaccine Against Omicron mutations | UK News





The UK became the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine that targets both the original strain and the Omicron strain.

The Moderna jab was approved by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) after it was found to meet the safety, quality and effectiveness standards of the UK regulatory body.

The booster dose, known as “Spikevax 2 Original/Omicron” contains 25 micrograms of Omicron vaccine and 25 micrograms of original coronavirus vaccine.

A vaccine that works against both infections is called a bivalent vaccine.

The Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunizations will advise on how Zab deployments are handled.

The vaccine has also been submitted for approval by Australian, Canadian and EU authorities.

The EU is expected to approve the dose by September.

MHRA’s Dr. Jun Lane said, “We are pleased to announce the approval of the Moderna 2-valent booster vaccine, which has been shown in clinical trials to provide a robust immune response against the Omicron BA.1 variant, the original 2020 variant.

“The first-generation COVID-19 vaccine used in the UK continues to provide important protection against disease and save lives. What this bivalent vaccine provides us is to help protect us from this disease as the virus continues. A sharp tool in the arsenal of help. It evolves.”

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said the vaccine is “the next generation of COVID-19 vaccine” and “will play an important role in protecting the British people from COVID-19 during the winter.”

Bancel said, “We are delighted with MHRA’s approval of our next-generation COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron.

“This marks the first approval of an omicron-containing bivalent vaccine and further underscores the commitment and leadership of UK public health authorities to help end the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This bivalent vaccine plays an important role in protecting the British people from COVID-19 as we enter winter.”

Bancel said Zap “consistently demonstrated a superior immune response” over the alternatives in clinical trials.

The Commission on Human Medicines, the government’s independent scientific advisory body, also approved the Zap.

Sir Munir Pirmohamed, Chair of the Human Medicines Committee, said, “The Human Medicines Committee and the COVID-19 Vaccine Expert Working Group have independently reviewed data on safety, quality and effectiveness and agree with MHRA’s decision.

“The virus, SARS-CoV-2, is constantly evolving to evade the immunity provided by vaccines. This new bivalent vaccine, with its ability to induce broad-spectrum immunity, represents the next step in vaccine development to combat the virus. .Reactive than the original vaccine”

According to the latest data, 126,504,756 vaccines have been administered in the UK.

This includes 45,188,570 first doses, 42,520,292 second doses, and 33,436,351 third or booster doses as of August 10.

