Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit UK to visit nearby charity | Royal | News





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to return to England in a few weeks. Meghan and Harry will visit charities and associations close to their hearts during their stay in the country, a spokeswoman said.

A Sussex spokesperson said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are delighted to be visiting a number of charities close to their hearts in the beginning of September.”

While in the UK, Meghan and Harry head to Manchester for the One Young World summit on September 5th.

On September 8, they will attend the WellChild Awards, an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of children and youth with serious illness.

Duke has been a supporter of the organization since 2007 and has maintained close contact after moving to California in the spring of 2020.

But if her health and mobility issues allow her, the monarch is expected to return to London in early September to say goodbye to outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and invite the new Conservative leader to form a new government.

Currently, Conservative lawmakers are voting on who wants to be the next political leader, Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak.

The voting results will be shared with the country on September 5th.

The Queen will most likely return to the north of the border after fulfilling her duties as head of state, and usually stay there until mid-October.

The Queen will most likely return north of the border after fulfilling her duties as head of state, where she normally stays until mid-October.

In April, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped at Windsor on their way to The Hague to attend an Invictus game.

During their brief stay in England, unknown to the public, Harry and Meghan met Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall over tea with the Queen.

A few weeks later, Meghan, Harry, and their children returned to England to celebrate the King’s Platinum Jubilee in person.

Although not publicly interacting with Charles, Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Megan and Harry are reported to have personally met the future King, Duchess of Cornwall and the monarch in secret.

A source close to Clarence House said the following about Harry, Meghan and their children, Charles and Camilla, met last month.

“The prince and the duchess were very happy to see them.

“Of course, the Prince had not seen his grandson Archie for some time, so spending time with him was very, very, very special.

“Meeting her was very emotional and very wonderful because he had not met his granddaughter, Lili.”

