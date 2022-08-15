Prince Harry and Meghan will return to England next month for a series event.





The two visit one after another during their trip (Photo=Getty Images Korea)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel to the UK next month to attend a charity event, a spokeswoman for the couple said.

Harry and Meghan will also visit Germany as part of their trip to support several charities close to their hearts.

This is the first visit to the UK since the Platinum Jubilee event in early June.

Details of potential reunions with members of the royal family were not disclosed.

But last month, it was reported that the queen had hoped to spend some quality time with the couple before the end of summer.

Rumor has it that the 96-year-old monarch has invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their two children, Archie and Lilivet, to visit her at Balmoral Castle.

They are preparing Sussexes, a Balmoral source told The Sun.

Confirmed by Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit to England is their visit to Manchester for the One Young World Summit.

Harry may visit the Queen while in England, if schedule permits. (Picture: Getty Images) The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the UK in June (Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

This event brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries on September 5th.

The Duchess of Sussex is an advisor to the organization, along with Justin Trudeau, Sir Richard Branson and Jamie Oliver.

They then head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event and return to England for the WellChild Awards on September 8th.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, are delighted to be visiting several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

See also: Prince Harry

The US-based couple seemed to have little time to spend with His Majesty and their extended family during their Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

Harry and Meghan’s visit will be the same week, when a new prime minister will be announced, and the Queen is calling for a government to be formed.

The 96-year-old is expected to return to London soon from his Balmoral residence in Scotland to fulfill his duties as head of state.

Earlier this year, Omid Scobie, the royal couple’s biographer, told Metro.co.uk there had been no divisions between the royal family since Thanksgiving in June.

The Queen is set to return to London from Balmoral after summer vacation (Photo: Getty Images) Royal experts insist there are no remaining divisions between the family (Photo: Getty Images)

According to one member of the extended family, Harry and Meghan’s attendance at the event was a testbed for future deals after months of escalating tensions.

The Queen first met her great-granddaughter Lilibet at a private lunch with a high-ranking royal family during a Platinum Jubilee celebration.

The event was held privately after Trooping Color, when thousands of people flocked to shopping malls in central London.

Security will be a top priority when you travel from your home in California to see Harris in high-profile.

The Duke, who stepped down from a high-ranking royal position in 2020, is taking legal action against his decision not to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.

This is breaking news. More updates coming soon. Please check back in a moment.

