



Learn how to pay your parliamentary tax, apply for a discount, register for a change of circumstances and more.

Updated 15 Aug 2022 £150 One-Time Energy Bill Support – Congressional Tax Refund (for households in most Congressional Tax Bands AD)

More information on this scheme can be found on our dedicated support page for Energy Bill Board Tax Refund 2022/23.

The application window for direct payment of the £150 energy rebate closes at midnight on 14 August 2022.

If you are an eligible household and have submitted your application for direct payment before the application deadline, we will automatically deposit £150 directly into your Council tax account by 30 September 2022. Some FAQ credits on how your congressional taxes apply can be found on our dedicated support page for the Energy Bill Board Tax Refund 2022/23.

Updates to outstanding direct payment applications submitted before August 14, 2022.

We are pleased to confirm that so far 87.3% of eligible households have been paid with £150 energy rebate payments. This means that over 110,350 households have received nearly £16.5 million worth of aid.

If you have already applied for energy rebate direct payment and still have not received payment, please be patient. Unfortunately, you may not be able to pay as quickly as you would like.

This is because it is difficult to verify the bank account information provided to some applications. This means that some households who have already applied have still not received their payment. We are currently writing to affected applicants requesting additional information to help them process their claim.

Please do not contact us to request an application update as our telephone staff cannot provide this information. If you have applied and need further information, we will contact you as soon as possible. In all other cases, we do our best to complete all payments as soon as possible.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation.

Do it online Do you know, live with, or care for someone who has Alzheimer’s or dementia? Council tax discounts may apply depending on household circumstances. Visit the Council Tax Discounts and Waivers page for more information. Information, Advice and Guidance WARNING – Beware of the following scams run by scammers:

Direct Debit Damage Scam

The Doncaster Council is aware of potential fraud related to direct debit payment collections.

Residents may be tempted to contact or respond to advertisements from scammers that offer assistance in recovering city council tax payments or other direct debit payments.

As part of this scam, the scammer will ask for your bank information. If provided, the scammer will initiate a direct debit claim against the amount previously paid by direct debit. Once these claims are paid, the scammer will quickly transfer all funds from the victim’s bank account.

As a result of a direct debit claim, the victim owes a large parliamentary tax (or other) debt that must be repaid to local authorities or other organizations, while the scammer has taken significant funds.

If you have been approached by a scammer or have been affected by a scam, please contact the scam online or call 0300 123 2040.

City Council Tax Refund Scam

We are aware of phishing scams in our area and encourage residents to stay vigilant.

Residents reported receiving calls, emails and text messages from scammers claiming to come from their local authorities or city council. The message states that they should get a refund from city council taxes and asks for bank account details.

We do not ask for your bank details in this way. If you need to get your council tax refunded or if there are any changes to your council tax, we’ll send you a bill to show it. If you pay your council tax by direct debit, we already have your details and will refund you to the same bank account. If we do not have your bank account information, we will send you a refund check by mail.

If you receive a call that you believe is fraudulent, end the call without giving out personal or bank account information.

To verify that the contact information you received is genuine, you can check your congressional tax account online or contact us directly to discuss your account.

City Council Tax Information

City Council tax is a community-set tax that must be paid on a home. The amount of City Council tax you pay depends on the extent to which your property belongs, the number of adults living in it, and whether a discount or exemption applies due to the circumstances of the people living in the property or the condition of the property. . This helps to cover the cost of the services we provide and to cover the cost of fire brigade and police services.

Download Council Tax Guide (470KB – PDF) Download Parliament Tax Guide 2022-23 (1.45MB – PDF) Download £150 Energy Refund Flyer (114KB – PDF) Download Parliament Tax Guide 21-22 (1.12MB – PDF) Amendment Notice – 2021 -22 Annual Invoice Download (46KB – PDF)

Last updated: 15 Aug 2022 00:01:46

