England heading for a thunderstorm day





The UK is entering more unstable weather with thunderstorms dominating the forecast through Wednesday.

Multiple yellow lightning warnings have been issued in the UK, highlighting the potential for frequent lightning, heavy hail and flash flood impacts from heavy rainfall with values ​​of at least 50 mm seen for 2-3 hours in some places. .

Dan Suri is today’s chief forecaster for the National Weather Service. “Changes in the weather regime will dissipate the heat of the past few days in the South and East and will gradually be replaced by an unstable condition with heavy rains, thunderstorms and torrential rains that are major hazards across the UK by Wednesday,” he said. .

While not all places where thunderstorms occur are likely to be affected, total rainfall is likely to be very high, but the risk of flash floods is even more pronounced when heavy rains fall on extremely dry land.

“Since June, there has been no significant rain in some southern areas, causing the soil in these areas to be baked by the sun and turned into a hard surface that is almost impenetrable. All rainfall in the area is not absorbed and will instead wash away the soil and other materials. Hard surfaces cause flash floods in some areas This excess water can quickly flood some flood-prone areas, especially in areas with low-lying roads and areas where water can quickly run off. An area adjacent to a sloping field Danger.

Today (Monday) most of the UK, the northernmost part of Scotland, is covered by a yellow thunderstorm warning and systems can be expected to evolve anywhere within the warning area. A similar pattern is expected for Tuesday, with alerts focused across the south of the UK through Wednesday.

long-term outlook

Deputy Director Daniel Rudman said: “Although the alert is of a broad scale, forecasters expect that individual thunderstorms will often be within the alert range as individual thunderstorms are fairly isolated and no storms or heavy rains occur.

After Wednesday, most things will stabilize somewhat. It may rain during some periods and may be unstable at times in the northern and western regions, but thunderstorm-related downpours are less likely.

The first rain in months will fall in parts of southern England. Summer rainfall in South and Central England is less than a quarter of what would be expected in a typical summer. Because there are two weeks left until the end of summer, it is not feasible to average the expected rainfall by balancing the books. In some regions, the summer of 2022 will be remembered as an exceptionally dry year.

You can find the latest forecasts on our website, on Twitter and Facebook, and on our mobile app. Keep track of current weather alerts on the Weather Alerts page.

