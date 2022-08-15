Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to England in September





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to England next month to attend a series of charity events.

This is the first visit to the UK since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Queens Platinum celebration in early June.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, are delighted to be visiting several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

The trip includes a visit to Manchester on September 5, where the couple will attend the One Young World summit, which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries.

Harry is the organization’s counselor along with Justin Trudeau, Sir Richard Branson and Jamie Oliver.

The duo then travels to Germany to attend the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards on September 8th.

Meghan and Harry stepped down from their royal positions in 2020 after attending the 2019 awards ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first public appearance in England in more than two years at a Thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral in June.

Although not attending the service, the couple’s children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, also traveled with their parents.

At the time, it was reported that the Queen first met Lilivet at Windsor Castle.

Couple at Thanksgiving Day in June

(Getty)

Royal commentator Omid Scobie told BBC Breakfast that the meeting was held ahead of Lilibets’ first birthday on 4 June.

That moment with Lilibet was very private between them and the Queen, and of course she knew how much she looked forward to it, Scobie said.

They were put on hold due to the epidemic. Of course, Harry’s time here was alone during some pretty depressing times. So this was really my first time.

Scobie continued. Of course, the Queen returned to Windsor Castle, and her couple returned to Windsor, where they stayed at Frogmore Cottage.

So it must have been her first moment or her first chance to be named after her.

