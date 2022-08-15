From plague heroes to low-wage workers, British bus driver rebellion | Business and Economic News





Southport, England In Southport, an old seaside town in the northwest of England, bus drivers gathered under a bus stop.

They stood and chatted, one fiddling with a Rubik’s Cube, and one holding a red flag, which plunged the bus operator into a fierce confrontation with Arriva North West for three weeks.

Suddenly, a motorcycle stopped in front of them.

Did you know that I am also on minimum wage? The driver in the helmet shouted. I am the one who pays for all this.

After about a minute of intense exchange, he left.

It was another day of picket lines sandwiched between the public and Arriva offices located right behind the bus stop.

And that’s another conflict, part of a wave of strikes threatening to paralyze Britain’s transport and communications networks, ports, hospitals and schools.

At first, protesters were worried about the company’s moles coming and were wary, but gradually the tension was relaxed and soon everyone was talking.

Complaints are of frivolous salary increases, deteriorating conditions, fat management and massive corporate profits.

Operating over 4,700 buses across the UK, Arriva has a large stake in bus and rail services across Europe.

It is subsidized by local and central governments and is owned by Deutsche Bahn, one of the world’s largest shipping companies. Deutsche Bahn forecasts an operating profit of more than 1 billion euros ($1.02 billion) in 2022. skyrocket.

For bus drivers, the minimum wage has not kept pace with inflation for several years, but now soars to 13% in early 2023, forcing many to depend on state benefits to survive.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the company thanked bus drivers by giving them boxes of chocolates.

Around the time Arrivas received their chocolates at the front desk, they wrote their names down so that no one would receive more than one box, and Arriva announced the abolition of two pension schemes, citing a £18 million ($22 million) deficit. .

Drivers who put their health at risk to serve as the front line transporting medical staff to hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic during this uncertain time felt that drivers who had served for decades had their rugs pulled under their feet.

According to the workers, there was little consultation or advice. In the end, the solution announced made employees feel they were lacking.

In the midst of this, the chocolate gift of the brand Heroes suffered.

26-year-old John Larkin says it’s cheap and he loves it. Now workers are trying to raise their salaries and are no longer heroes. We are seen as blunt, passive and militant union members.

Simon Woolf, 57, a veteran driver with nearly 30 years of experience, has seen things get progressively worse over the years. [Lorraine Mallinder/AFP]

Drivers are demanding an 11.1% wage increase that will raise their hourly wage to £15 ($18). In the last negotiations before the strike, Arriva proposed a 3% or 6% increase, along with cuts in sick leave and weekend overtime. The employees turned down the offer, saying the company gave one hand and took away the other.

At the time of this writing, the company has a 9.6% revision proposal, fully retroactive to April. Workers will vote on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Ian Wilson, 64, who has been working at Arriva for 35 years, says he wants to make sure young people entering the industry get the right deals.

He says it used to be a decent living wage. Treating employees fairly. We were not treated fairly.

During strikes, drivers receive funds from the union, but many are taking out loans or using their credit cards to the limit to make a living.

Larkin, a widower with a three-year-old son, worked all night as a bus driver while studying full-time at the University of Liverpool for a degree in Politics and Criminology.

After graduation, he worked full-time and struggled to make a living.

He said he didn’t want to open a bank app because there was always a red minus number.

Last month, the account was frozen for exceeding the overdraft limit.

With a weekly salary of £1,600 ($1,930) a month, Larkin cannot meet his nearly £2,200 ($2,655) expenses without state benefits to cover rent, council taxes, shopping and rising energy costs.

There are always additional costs, such as replacing a broken phone screen or a broken bed.

He said he had no funds for a rainy day.

I ask myself if I’m doing something wrong because I’m struggling and I always let my son down. There is a media narrative about this. I feel guilty that someone is subsidizing my paycheck. I am now a typical single parent claiming benefits. it’s my tag That’s all I am now.

26-year-old John Larkin, the single parent of a three-year-old son, struggles to earn a living. He said he doesn’t want to open a bank app because he always has a red minus number. [Lorraine Mallinder/Al Jazeera]

The irony of claiming that the government supports full-time work for employers subsidized by UK taxpayers doesn’t hurt workers.

Even more absurd, in their view, the profits of labor eventually go into the treasury of the German government, the sole shareholder of the Deutsche Bahns.

Unite, a union representing 1,800 bus workers in the Northwest, claims that the Arrivas UK bus sector has paid out £560 million ($767 million) in dividends over the past decade.

Germany’s control of key state assets operating as private multinationals has had mixed results and has been criticized at home.

However, this policy has driven ambitious initiatives, such as the planned €13.6 billion ($13.8 billion) overhaul of the rail network.

Meanwhile, the UK’s bus service privatization, which has been deregulated since the mid-80s everywhere except London, has increased fares by 32% and reduced bus routes since 2010.

Bus drivers have reached their limit in this market.

Simon Woolf, 57, a veteran driver with nearly 30 years of experience, witnessed the situation gradually getting worse.

Drivers are under pressure from increasingly tight timetables that do not allow adequate lunch and toilet breaks, and are constantly on the lookout for inspection by plainclothes inspectors.

And now they’re dealing with real pay cuts.

They are stealing from you to pay you, he said.

If you don’t give them power, they won’t treat you that way.

A spokesperson for Arriva said it was unable to comment while negotiations are currently underway.

Ian Wilson, 64, has been with Arriva for 35 years. He wants to ensure that young people entering the industry get the right deals. It was a decent living wage, he says. [Lorraine Mallinder/Al Jazeera]

