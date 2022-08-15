USA Women’s National Under-20 Team go down to Netherlands 3-0 in FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Group Stage 2





SAN JOS, Costa Rica (Aug. 14, 2022) The United States Women’s National Under-20 Team fell to the Netherlands 3-0 in their second U-20 Women’s World Cup match at the FIFA, holding a crucial meeting with Japan on August 17 in the last Group D game for the two teams.

Despite a solid offensive performance and a 14-11 superiority over the Dutch, the United States were missing in both penalty boxes and will now need at least a two-goal victory over Japan to qualify for the quarterfinals of final.

After beating Ghana, 2-0, today in their second Group D match on two penalty kicks, Japan top the group with six points and a plus-3 goal difference. The United States and the Netherlands are tied on points with three each, but the Dutch have a plus-2 goal difference to the United States zero. If the United States could win by two goals over Japan, that would give both teams six points, but the Americans would have a plus-2 goal difference, which is the first tiebreaker, and Japan would be at plus-1, putting the United States ahead. of the Japanese regardless of the outcome of the Ghana-Netherlands match, which will be played at the same time. If Ghana and the Netherlands draw, the United States can advance with any win over Japan.

The game against Japan is Wednesday, August 17 at Estadio Morera Soto in Alajuela (7 p.m. ET; FS2).

The United States came out with energy and were on their feet as soon as midfielder and team captain Talia DellaPeruta tested the Dutch goalkeeper from the top of the box and forced a save three minutes into the game. The Netherlands returned the favor minutes later as a long ball from a goal kick sent forward Ziva Henry trying to catch USA keeper Neeku Purcell from range, but her shot went wide to the side.

Those early chances set the tone for what would be a back-and-forth attacking affair with both sides creating a plethora of dangerous chances. The Netherlands opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a corner kick that was sent in the middle of Marit Aue’s header and striker Sane Koopman looped his header past USA keeper Neeku Purcell and just under the bar transverse. USA put the ball in the net nine minutes later thanks to a quality finish from striker Ally Sentnor, but her goal was properly canceled as she was inches offside.

Boosted by three half-time substitutions, USA threatened early in the second half, but the Netherlands doubled their lead in the 55th after midfielder Dana Foederer scored from 30 yards with a impressive strike from the right side that flew over Purcell and landed in the top left corner. corner. The Dutch added to their lead in the 62nd minute after drawing a foul inside the penalty area which Aue converted for the final margin.

The Netherlands played the last eight minutes of the match against a woman after defender Samantha Van Diemen committed a final defensive foul on half-time substitute Michelle Cooper as she exploded behind the defence. The foul initially earned a yellow card, but the game was then sent for VAR review, and it was changed to red. USA chained a handful of chances late in the game but were poor in their final passes and finished all night.

Fans can follow the U-20 WNT throughout the tournament on ussoccer.com, Facebook, Twitter (@USYNT) and Instagram (@USYNT).

GOAL RECAP: NED Sane Koopman (Marit Aue), 31st minute crossbar to open the scoring from eight yards out. USA 0, NED 1 NED Dana Foederer (Ziva Henry), 55th Minute Foederer received the ball 30 yards down the right side of the pitch and fired a powerful, high shot towards the back post that landed in the top left corner on a spectacular strike. USA 0, NED 2 NED Marit Aue (Penalty Kick), 62nd minute A foul by USA in the box resulted in a penalty for the Netherlands. Aue stepped in from the spot and converted high and left to extend the lead. USA 0, NED 3 ADDITIONAL NOTES: Goaltender Neeku Purcell made her seventh career international appearance and sixth start, making four saves on the night in her first World Cup appearance. Tonight marked the first defeat for this team in 2022 and this cycle, ending a 13-game unbeaten streak, including 12 wins and a draw against the Netherlands on June 28 in France. -United States Women’s National Under-20 Team Match Report-

Match: United States Women’s National Under-20 Team vs. Netherlands Women’s National Under-20 Team

Date: 14 August 2022Competition: FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup 2022 Group D

Venue: National Stadium; San Jose Costa Rica

Attendance: 2,652

Kick-off: 5 p.m. local time (7 p.m. ET)

Weather: 68 degrees, cloudy

Rating Summary: 1 2 F

United States 0 0 0

NDE 1 2 3

DOWN Sanne Koopman (Marit Aue) 32nd minute

Stockings – Dana Foederer (Ziva Henry) 55

Down – Marit Aue (Penalty Kick) 62

Compositions:

USA: 12-Neeku Purcell, 3-Ayo Oke (4-Emily Mason, 46), 16-Lauren Flynn, 5-Lilly Reale, 18-Samar Guidry; 6-Talia DellaPeruta (Capt.), 13-Olivia Moultrie (14-Carina Lageyre, 67), 10-Jaedyn Shaw, 15-Trinity Byars (7-Alyssa Thompson, 46), 20-Ally Sentnor (9-Michelle Cooper, 46), 8-Andrea Kitahata (11-Simone Jackson, 67)

Subs not used: 1-Mia Justus, 2-Laney Rouse, 17-Annie Karich, 19-Korbin Albert, 21-Teagan Wy

Head Coach: Tracey Kevins

EN: 16-Lisan Alkemade; 2-Kim Everaerts, 3-Marit Aue, 4-Samantha Van Diemen, 14-Senna Koeleman; 6-Dana Foederer, 10-Danique Noordman (17-Zera Hulswit, 65), 20-Rosa Van Gool; 7-Liz Rijsbergen (5-Nina Nijstad, 84), 9-Sanne Koopman (19-Charlotte Hulst, 46), 11-Ziva Henry (12-Tess Van Bentem, 84)

Unused substitutes: 1-Claire Dinkla, 13-Fenna Meijer, 15-Jeva Walk, 18-Shi-Jona Martina, 21-Femke Liefting

Unavailable: 8-Ella Peddemors

Head Coach: Jessica Torny

Stat Summary: USA/NED

Shots: 14 / 11

Shots on goal: 7 / 7

Backup: 4 / 7

Corner kicks: 7 / 3

Faults: 6 / 3

Offside: 2 / 2

Summary of misconduct:

FR — Samantha Van Diemen (Ejection) 82nd minute

Officials:

Referee: Yujeong Kim (KOR)

1st Assistant Referee: Ramina Tsoi (KGZ)

2nd Assistant Referee: Misuk Park (KOR)

4th Referee: Elizabeth Tintaya (PER)

VAR: Esther Staubli (SUI)

AVAR 1: Sarah Ho (Australia)

AVAR 2: Fatiha Jermoumi (MAR)

