US could see new ‘extreme heat belt’ by 2053





The projections are part of the First Street Foundation’s new, peer-reviewed extreme heat model, which shows most of the country will see an increase in the number of days with heat index temperatures above 100 degrees over the next next 30 years due to climate change. .

The heat index represents the temperature felt by the human body when humidity and air temperature are combined. It is commonly referred to as temperature sensation.

“Everyone is affected by increases in heat, whether it’s absolute increases on dangerous days or just a local hot day,” said Jeremy Porter, research director at First Street. Foundations, professor and director of quantitative methods in the social sciences at the City. New York University.

Summer has already been sweltering for much of the United States and Europe. The latest monthly climate report from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administrations, released Aug. 8, found last month was the third warmest July in the nation since records began nearly 100 years ago. 130 years old.

As humans continue to pump heat-trapping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, temperatures are rising around the world, increasing both the frequency of extreme heat events and their severity.

The First Street researchers used their model to create an online tool called Risk Factor to give people hyperlocal snapshots of how their property is affected by extreme temperatures and what might change over the next three decades. The organization has previously created similar resources to assess the risks of specific addresses related to wildfires and floods.

The new model uses high-resolution measurements of land surface temperatures and incorporates the effects of canopy cover, proximity to water and other factors that determine local temperature variability. The future thermal risk is then calculated using different scenarios for forecasting greenhouse gas emissions in the decades to come.

The researchers looked at the seven hottest days expected for any property this year and calculated what the equivalent could be 30 years from now. Across the country, they found that, on average, a community’s seven hottest days are projected to become the location’s 18 hottest days by 2053.

The most pronounced change was seen in Miami-Dade County, Porter said, where the region’s seven hottest days, with heat index temperatures at 103 degrees, are expected to drop to 34 days at this temperature in 30 years.

