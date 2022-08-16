UK Weather: Meteorological Agency warns of dangerous floods across the country | flood





Heavy rain and thunderstorms could cause dangerous flooding in cities and rural areas across the UK this week, the forecast has warned.

The Weather Service has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for most of the UK on Monday and Tuesday, with possible flash floods, traffic disruptions and power outages.

A weather warning will remain in effect for parts of the south of England on Wednesday, where communities could be blocked by flooded roads and could be life threatening as there could be fast-flowing or deep flooding.

The warning comes after little rain in weeks that combined with the extreme heat exacerbated by the climate collapse has caused drought across the UK.

The National Drought Group moved parts of Southwest England, parts of South and Central England and East England into an official drought state on Friday.

Welsh Water, Southern Water and South East Water have already imposed hose pipe restrictions, the Yorkshire Waters ban will begin on August 26th and South West Water will introduce a ban on Cornwall and parts of Devon on August 23rd. Thames Water said it was planning this. in the next few weeks.

Meteorological Department spokeswoman Stephen Dixon said thunderstorms and heavy rain are likely in Scotland and south-west and eastern England, with up to 50 millimeters of rain in three hours in some areas. .

He added. However, it is very difficult to pinpoint exactly where these thunderstorms will occur. Some areas will miss showers entirely, but where they do fall, there may be impacts such as surface water overflows. Rain can hit the obviously dry land, trips can be disrupted and power outages affecting homes and businesses can occur.

Another Meteorological Agency spokesperson, Grahame Madge, told the Daily Telegraph: It can be as simple and basic as that, so if you need to move quickly, you’re already halfway there.

South West Water announced its first hose pipe ban in 26 years on Monday. Devon and Cornwall have seen little rain in the past eight months, and July is the driest month in nearly a century.

Politicians and activists have said water company bosses should be stripped of millions of pounds of bonuses until they fix the leak and build a reservoir.

Professor Hannah Cloke, a hydrology expert at the University of Reading, said heavy rain would not alleviate the drought situation.

It really does fall into the sea, Cloke said. It doesn’t soak into the soil we really need. We need it back with a system that can store it. We need long winter rains to make up for this.

Robert Caudwell, president of the Association of Drainage Authorities (Ada), said the industry is concerned about surface water overflow, but there is little they can do to prevent it.

He said: The problem is that it is very difficult to predict the exact location due to thunderstorms at this time of year. And our members have as much water in the system as possible to keep things from drying out for the environment. And farmers who want irrigation.

So the last thing we want to do is what we usually do when heavy rain is forecast. Building more freeboard by allowing more water to drain from the system. [which] A thunderstorm is expected in the area.

