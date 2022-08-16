4moms recalls over 2 million MamaRoo and RockaRoo baby swings and swings due to entanglement and strangulation hazards; One death reported





WASHINGTON, DC – The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Thorley Industries, LLC, dba 4moms, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, announce the recall of approximately two million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers. In addition, 60,000 MamaRoo and 10,000 RockaRoo were sold in Canada. When the swing or rocking chair is not in use, its restraint straps can hang below the seat and crawling non-occupant infants can become entangled in the straps, posing entanglement and strangulation hazards.

4moms has received two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants who became entangled in the strap under the unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing after crawling under the seat, including a 10 month old who died of asphyxiation and a 10 month old month. who suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued by a carer. No incidents involving the RockaRoo have been reported.

The MamaRoo is a baby swing that offers multiple movements and speeds. Buttons on the base control movement, speed and sound. The model number is located on the bottom of the device. This recall only affects MamaRoo models that use a 3-point harness: versions 1.0 and 2.0 (model number 4M-005), version 3.0 (model number 1026) and version 4.0 (model number 1037). The MamaRoo model that uses a 5-point harness is not included in this recall.

The RockaRoo is a rocking baby with a back and forth sliding motion. The base has an analog button and a power button to control the rocker’s range of motion. Model number 4M-012 is located on the bottom of the device.

The swings and seesaws were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide and online at 4moms.com and Amazon from January 2010 through August 2022 for between $160 and $250.

Consumers whose babies can crawl should immediately stop using the recalled swings and swings and place them in a location that crawling babies cannot reach. Consumers should contact 4moms immediately to register for a free strap tether that will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use.

Contact 4moms toll-free at 877-870-7390 8am-5pm ET Monday-Friday, by email at [email protected] or online at https://www.4momsrecall.expertinquiry.com/ or https:/ / www.4moms.com and click on SAFETY & RECALL at the top of the page for more information. 4moms contacts all known buyers directly.

