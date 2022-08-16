Trump warns ‘terrible things’ are about to happen in the US





A week after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago home, former President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News Digital that “terrible things are going to happen” if American frustrations over to the search are not mitigated.

The former president said he has offered his assistance to the US Department of Justice (DOJ) as its investigation continues “because the temperature needs to be lowered in the country”.

“If it doesn’t, terrible things are going to happen,” he told Fox News Digital.

Days of political debate followed the FBI search, which Trump described as “a sneak attack on democracy.” Newsweek reported last week that an informant tipped off the FBI about classified documents Trump allegedly kept at Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House, leading to officers executing a search warrant on the 8th august.

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower to meet with New York Attorney General Letitia James as part of a civil investigation, August 10 in New York City. Trump said in a Monday interview with Fox News that terrible things were going to happen if the nation’s temperature wasn’t lowered. James Devaney/GC Images

Trump said in his Monday morning interview that “enormous anger” now exists in the United States after “years of scams and witch hunts.” He has described the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search as a “witch hunt” several times over the past week in posts on his Truth Social social media platform.

Trump said there had been “years” of “witch hunts”, which he said included investigations into his alleged ties to Russia.

“And then they broke into a president’s house,” Trump said, adding that “no one ever thought such a thing would happen.”

“The people of this country will not put up with another scam,” Trump said.

Trump alleged that FBI agents were capable of taking “anything” from Mar-a-Lago while his team was left outside. He wondered if the agents could have “planted” objects as they finished their search.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said an attorney for Trump was present at the time of the search and received copies of the search warrant and property receipt before officers left Mar-a-Lago that day.

Trump has denounced the FBI several times over the past week, including in a Sunday article on Truth Social in which he said the bureau “has a long and unrelenting history of corruption.” Another article in Trump’s Sunday Truth Social suggested that “radical left Democrats” have a “complete and total grip” on the DOJ and FBI.

Federal law enforcement agencies have warned of an increase in threats against agents following the FBI’s raid at Mar-a-Lago. Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray condemned the “baseless attacks” on officers and expressed support for DOJ and FBI officials under fire.

“Violence and threats against law enforcement, including the FBI, are dangerous and should be of deep concern to all Americans,” Wray said in a statement last week.

Newsweek has contacted the DOJ for comment.

