Extreme weather ravaging Britain challenges food industry





BMPA chief executive Nick Allen said the biggest concern among member companies is that the heatwave makes it difficult to cultivate crops, forcing farmers to eat the feed they have left for the winter.

This is due to the fact that fertilizer prices have virtually doubled after the difficult spring and the onset of the Ukraine crisis, he added.

You created a really worrisome scenario. To add to the problem, grain prices have also gone up considerably, which really limits farmers’ options.

BMPA members now anticipate that the high percentage of unfinished animals can create many problems for processing plants and make order fulfillment difficult.

a challenging fall

With issues around energy supply and labor, Allen said, we’re heading towards one of the toughest fall and winter periods the industry has seen in a long time.

The cold supply chain is also feeling the front of the extreme heat beating the UK. To make matters worse, recurring heatwaves have proven to be a challenge for supply chain operators, one or two, in a time of soaring energy costs.

Cold Chain Federation’s director of policy, Tom Southall, acknowledges that the industry must be resilient to sustain food supplies in the face of adversity.

During hot weather, refrigeration systems must work extremely hard, and cold chain operators explain that they are increasing inspections and maintenance as much as possible and reducing heat intake to keep their equipment running reliably.

great transformation

Amid high energy prices, this summer’s heatwave is putting a huge strain on cold chain operations and costs. According to our recent Cold Chain report, energy costs for cold storage more than doubled in the past year, so there is cost pressure from this growing energy demand. huge

Small businesses have been hit the hardest by these issues as they have less ability to absorb costs and have less bargaining power with customers.

We call on governments to support the food chain by ensuring energy supply for cold chains during power outages, expanding energy-intensive industry (EII) compensation schemes to include all cold storage, and considering direct support to small businesses. Southall added. .

Another impact of warm weather is increasing demand for frozen products such as ice cream and BBQ foods, which increases the capacity levels of freezer compartments. This is normal at this time of the year and supply chains are well prepared for increased demand.

vertical farming

However, hope is not entirely gone, and warm weather and drought warnings have not completely damaged the food and beverage supply chain. A relatively recent development in the food and beverage sector, vertical farming seems to be a solution for companies concerned about sourcing key ingredients.

The small, compact system that operates indoors allows food manufacturers to integrate vertical farms into their existing production sites. Examples include food manufacturing excellence award winners Raynor Foods’ Chelmsford site and vertical farms at the Hecks Kirklington plant.

Pentadels Executive Director James Kemp, who helped develop the Infarms Growing Center in Bedford, commented on the benefits of vertical farms.

Because vertical farms grow crops in a continuously controlled environment, they are the perfect solution for periods of heat and drought, so no heat waves occur in vertical farming environments, so no additional water is required to successfully cultivate during these adverse times, Kemp said. .

Used water is recycled and reused within this environment, saving water. At the Infarm facility, they were able to reduce water consumption by 95% compared to traditional farming methods.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foodmanufacture.co.uk/Article/2022/08/15/Extreme-weather-ravaging-the-UK-challenges-food-industry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos