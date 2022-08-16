Beware of the extreme heat belt developing across the central United States





An extreme heat belt that stretches across the central United States is expected to emerge over the next 30 years, subjecting millions more Americans to dangerously hot days. That’s according to a new study released today by the nonprofit research group First Street Foundation.

The belt should extend from Texas and Louisiana to Wisconsin. Along the belt, extremely hot days can feel brutal, reaching temperatures in excess of 125 degrees Fahrenheit.

We must prepare for the inevitable

About 107.6 million Americans in 1,023 counties will experience this level of extreme heat at least one day a year by 2053. That’s compared to just 8.1 million residents in 50 counties who can expect to suffer from such high temperatures in 2023, according to First Streets analysis.

We must prepare for the inevitable, that a quarter of the country will soon fall inside the extreme heat belt with temperatures topping 125F and the results will be disastrous, said Matthew Eby, Founder and CEO of First Street Foundation , in a press release. .

This number, 125 degrees, is a measure of heat and humidity called the heat index. This is often what one feels like the temperature. Anything 125 degrees Fahrenheit or higher falls into the National Weather Services’ highest heat index category, signaling extreme danger when heat stroke is very likely.

Even if you don’t live in this extreme heat belt, you can expect temperatures to rise more than what your community has experienced in the past, the research warns. Virtually the entire country is subject to increasing risks associated with heat exposure, the report says. Not surprisingly, of course, climate change is pushing weather patterns to extremes across the globe.

The cool thing about this new search is that you can zoom in to see what changes your home might need to adapt to in the future. Simply insert your address into the Fist Streets Risk Factor online search tool. This will provide information on how many additional hot days the location is expected to experience in 30 years. I searched my childhood home in Southern California and found it could see 11 days a year with a heat index above 99 degrees Fahrenheit, compared to just four days this year. (You’ll also see fire and flood risk when you search for an address on the Risk Factor tool.)

Climate change is pushing weather patterns to extremes

To determine how much each location will cook in the future, the researchers first looked at the heat index for the seven hottest days it has had this year. Then, using datasets from the federal government and other publicly available resources, he built a model to estimate how often the location would experience such hot days three decades from now.

Miami-Dade County in Florida is on track to see the biggest increase in the frequency of its hottest days. Currently, the heat index here reaches 103 degrees Fahrenheit for the seven hottest days of the year. By 2053, more than 30 days a year would be this hot, according to First Streets research.

